  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Rentals
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URI   US9113631090

UNITED RENTALS

(URI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
349.31 USD   +1.28%
06:31aUnited Rentals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:19aUnited Rentals Agrees to Acquire Ahern Rentals for $2 Billion
MT
06:17aUnited Rentals to acquire Ahern Rentals For $2 billion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Rentals to acquire Ahern Rentals For $2 billion

11/14/2022 | 06:17am EST
(Reuters) - Equipment rental company United Rentals Inc said on Monday it would acquire Ahern Rentals for $2 billion.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 616 M - -
Net income 2022 2 120 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 210 M 24 210 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 20 400
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart UNITED RENTALS
Duration : Period :
United Rentals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNITED RENTALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 349,31 $
Average target price 389,06 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew John Flannery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Grace Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Michael J. Kneeland Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel T. Higgins Vice President-Information Technology Services
Dale A. Asplund Chief Information Officer & EVP-Business Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED RENTALS5.12%24 210
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-14.37%26 243
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-9.86%14 214
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.13.74%9 703
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-14.72%4 183
HERC HOLDINGS INC.-13.20%3 976