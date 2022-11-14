Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nyse
United Rentals
News
Summary
URI
US9113631090
UNITED RENTALS
(URI)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
349.31
USD
+1.28%
06:31a
United Rentals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:19a
United Rentals Agrees to Acquire Ahern Rentals for $2 Billion
MT
06:17a
United Rentals to acquire Ahern Rentals For $2 billion
RE
United Rentals to acquire Ahern Rentals For $2 billion
11/14/2022 | 06:17am EST
(Reuters) - Equipment rental company United Rentals Inc said on Monday it would acquire Ahern Rentals for $2 billion.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED RENTALS
06:31a
United Rentals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
06:19a
United Rentals Agrees to Acquire Ahern Rentals for $2 Billion
MT
06:17a
United Rentals to acquire Ahern Rentals For $2 billion
RE
06:03a
United Rentals to Acquire Ahern Rentals for $2 Billion
BU
11/10
United Rentals Partners With Shell To Provide Sustainable Solutions
AQ
11/07
United Rentals Names Ted Grace Finance Chief
MT
11/07
United Rentals, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
11/07
United Rentals, Inc. Appoints Ted Grace as Chief Financial Officer
CI
11/07
United Rentals, Inc. Appoints Ted Grace as Executive Vice President
CI
11/07
Ted Grace Named Chief Financial Officer of United Rentals
BU
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED RENTALS
10/28
Morgan Stanley Adjusts United Rentals' Price Target to $320 From $300, Keeps Equalweigh..
MT
10/28
Deutsche Bank Adjusts United Rentals Price Target to $325 From $328, Maintains Hold Rat..
MT
10/28
Baird Adjusts United Rentals' Price Target to $318 From $312, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
11 616 M
-
-
Net income 2022
2 120 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
9 492 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
11,7x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
24 210 M
24 210 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,90x
EV / Sales 2023
2,59x
Nbr of Employees
20 400
Free-Float
60,1%
Chart UNITED RENTALS
Technical analysis trends UNITED RENTALS
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
349,31 $
Average target price
389,06 $
Spread / Average Target
11,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew John Flannery
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Grace
Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Michael J. Kneeland
Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel T. Higgins
Vice President-Information Technology Services
Dale A. Asplund
Chief Information Officer & EVP-Business Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UNITED RENTALS
5.12%
24 210
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
-14.37%
26 243
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.
-9.86%
14 214
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.
13.74%
9 703
AIR LEASE CORPORATION
-14.72%
4 183
HERC HOLDINGS INC.
-13.20%
3 976
