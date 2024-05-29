ADDENDUM TO THE CODE OF ETHICAL CONDUCT FOR EMPLOYEES OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA

This Code of Ethical Conduct ("Code") does not address specific local laws or regulations which may apply in the jurisdiction in which you work or are employed by United Rentals outside North America. In all circumstances it must be ensured that United Rentals' business is transacted in accordance with relevant international, national and local laws, policies and industry best practice applicable to the jurisdiction in which such business is transacted. If any part of this Code conflicts with local law and regulations where you work, such laws and regulations will take precedence (will prevail to the extent that the Code is inconsistent) and only sections permitted by applicable law and regulations will apply. Where local law imposes stricter requirements than this Code, those applicable laws will take precedence over this Code. To the extent monetary figures are quoted in this Code in United States Dollars, the equivalent amount in local currency (for example, Euro/€ Sterling/£, Australian/$, or New Zealand/$) shall apply in your jurisdiction.

For Netherlands employees:

Dutch HR contact information

Ms. Bontekoe, Teamleader HR, +31 (0)168 331 447 (as referenced in page 8 and 32)

For Belgium employees:

Belgian HR contact information

Ms. Bontekoe, Teamleader HR, +31 (0)168 331 447 (as referenced in page 8 and 32)

For UK employees:

UK HR contact information

Ms. Cribb, HR officer, +44 (0) 789 9005 899 (as referenced in page 8 and 32)

For Germany employees:

German HR contact information

Ms. Grätz, HR officer, +49 (0) 2362 608 63 85 or Ms. Michael, HR Officer, +49 (0) 151 517 388 62 (as referenced in page 8 and 32)

For France employees:

French HR contact information

Ms. Lesueur, France HR officer, +33 (0)2 32 84 09 19 (as referenced in page 8 and 32).

The Code is governed by Article L 1311-1 et seq. of the Labor Code.

For Australian and New Zealand employees:

HR contact information

Ms. De Gori, HR director, +61(0) 427 780 423 (as referenced in page 8 and 32)

The Code is governed by and must be read in conjunction with the local laws, including, but not limited to, for Australia, the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth), and for New Zealand the Privacy Act 2020, and other relevant Privacy legislation and regulations.

