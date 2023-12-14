Official UNITED RENTALS, INC. press release

Tapping Equipment Emissions Data Helps Companies Identify Opportunities to Reduce Carbon Footprint

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world's largest equipment rental company, today announced the Estimated Emissions dashboard, a groundbreaking digital tool that enables users to view rental equipment and jobsites through the lens of current and historical estimated carbon emissions. The tool is available through the United Rentals cloud-based fleet management platform, Total Control®.

The Estimated Emissions dashboard helps customers understand their equipment emissions and make data-based decisions to enact changes that will yield the most significant results.

Users can view estimated emissions data – specifically, estimated metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent – by equipment category class, time or jobsite. From any view, users can filter the data by time period (such as current month, previous month, year-to-date and previous year), account, jobsite and cat class. Each view provides helpful data cards highlighting important information. This includes total estimated emissions of all rental equipment, the highest estimated emissions in a single month, and the cat class with the highest total estimated emissions.

"Reducing jobsite emissions is a priority for many construction companies and project owners, but it is difficult to manage what you cannot measure," said Tony Leopold, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Digital, United Rentals. "Access to easily digestible, shareable data on estimated emissions is the first step in the drive to reduce a jobsite's carbon footprint. With the Estimated Emissions dashboard in Total Control, United Rentals puts this data, and the power to act on it, at our customers' fingertips."

The Estimated Emissions dashboard is part of the suite of United Rentals’ sustainability offerings, which includes digital tools, power generation alternatives, battery energy storage systems, micro grids and electric or hybrid equipment.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,500 rental locations in North America, 15 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 25,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $20.98 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

