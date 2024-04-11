United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) will hold its first quarter 2024 conference call with Matt Flannery, chief executive officer, and Ted Grace, chief financial officer, on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call is available live by audio webcast at unitedrentals.com, where it will be archived until the next earnings call. The call is also accessible by dialing 800-451-7724 (international: 785-424-1226). The replay number for the call is 402-220-6054. The passcode for both the conference call and replay is 24462.

The company’s first quarter 2024 press release will be issued and available at unitedrentals.com after the market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,504 rental locations in North America, 38 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 26,300 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $20.66 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

