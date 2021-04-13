Log in
UNITED RENTALS, INC.

United Rentals, Inc. : First Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Audio Webcast

04/13/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)

Dial-in numbers: Domestic: 855-458-4217; International: 574-990-3618

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) will hold its first quarter 2021 conference call with Matt Flannery, chief executive officer, and Jessica Graziano, chief financial officer, on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The company’s first quarter 2021 press release will be issued and available at unitedrentals.com after the market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The conference call will also be available by audio webcast at unitedrentals.com, where it will be archived until the next earnings call. In addition, a replay may be accessed for two weeks following the call at 404-537-3406, passcode 8483226.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,154 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 18,250 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $13.78 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 864 M - -
Net income 2021 1 159 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 489 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 715 M 23 715 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 18 250
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart UNITED RENTALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Rentals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED RENTALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 325,07 $
Last Close Price 327,87 $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew John Flannery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jessica T. Graziano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Kneeland Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel T. Higgins Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dale A. Asplund Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED RENTALS, INC.40.02%23 486
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC32.11%27 841
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.34.23%7 824
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.26.59%6 648
AIR LEASE CORPORATION9.82%5 590
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED16.82%3 693
