United Rentals : Releases Ninth Corporate Responsibility Report

10/21/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced the release of its ninth Corporate Responsibility Report documenting its progress in 2020 and momentum into 2021. The report covers all major aspects of the company’s corporate responsibility framework, including its commitment to reduce the intensity of its greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030.

Among the highlights in the report are United Rentals’ in-depth response to COVID-19, cultural workshops on social and racial equity, a U.S. safety recordable incident rate consistently below 1.0 each quarter, and a continued shift toward low- and zero- emission equipment, with electric or hybrid units now representing approximately 20% of the company’s rental fleet.

Matthew Flannery, chief executive officer of United Rentals, said, “We’re pleased that our 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report documents not just our resilience in a challenging year, but also our progress in fostering our values. As we explore new avenues for sustainability, we’ll continue to invest in growing our ability to make a positive impact.”

Earlier this year, United Rentals was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021 by Newsweek magazine in partnership with Statista. This is the second consecutive year the company has been recognized on the list.

The United Rentals Corporate Responsibility Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative’s GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards, and it includes disclosures from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards and responses to recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The full report is available for download at unitedrentals.com under About Us/Learn More.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,275 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 19,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,200 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.06 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 592 M - -
Net income 2021 1 367 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 561 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 489 M 26 489 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 18 250
Free-Float 63,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew John Flannery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jessica T. Graziano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Kneeland Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel T. Higgins Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Dale A. Asplund Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED RENTALS, INC.52.40%26 489
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC70.74%36 132
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.32.08%8 145
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.44.84%7 542
HERC HOLDINGS INC.181.69%5 546
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-5.56%4 788