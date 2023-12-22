Official UNITED RENTALS, INC. press release

Company Named to 2023 Management Top 250 List Presented by Wall Street Journal

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced it was selected as one of the U.S. Best Managed Companies in the Drucker Institute’s annual Management Top 250 ranking. The prestigious award, presented by The Wall Street Journal, recognizes well-run companies that deliver value to customers, employees and investors.

The Management Top 250 ranking measures corporate effectiveness by evaluating five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. The Drucker Institute uses the principles of its founder, the late management guru Peter Drucker, to identify the most effectively managed companies.

"This recognition reflects how we are dedicated to delivering value every day as we work to provide solutions with a shared commitment to service, safety and sustainability," said Matthew Flannery, chief executive officer at United Rentals. “We pride ourselves in doing the right things by all our stakeholders as we endeavor to build a better future together.”

In 2023, United Rentals has received numerous industry awards, including the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion, 2024 Military Friendly® Employer, Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women 2023, Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2023, Top Workplaces USA 2023 and more. Information on career opportunities can be found on the United Rentals Careers website.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,500 rental locations in North America, 15 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 25,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $20.98 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231222594646/en/