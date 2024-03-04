March 4 (Reuters) - United Rentals said on Monday it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Yak Access for about $1.1 billion in cash. (Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
United Rentals, Inc.
Equities
URI
US9113631090
Business Support Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|700.6 USD
|+1.06%
|+6.44%
|+22.18%
|12:52pm
|United Rentals to Purchase Yak Access for About $1.1 Billion
|MT
|12:34pm
|United Rentals to buy Yak Access for $1.1 billion
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+22.18%
|47.07B
|+5.24%
|31.56B
|+4.08%
|15.14B
|+8.00%
|9.13B
|+9.58%
|4.62B
|-4.86%
|4.43B
|+5.47%
|4.02B
|+4.26%
|3.06B
|+9.82%
|2.07B
|+1.38%
|2.06B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock United Rentals, Inc. - Nyse
- News United Rentals, Inc.
- United Rentals to buy Yak Access for $1.1 billion