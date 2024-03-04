United Rentals, Inc. is specialized in equipment rental services intended especially for the construction and manufacturing industries, public services, governmental agencies and private individuals. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - equipment rentals (86.9%); - sale of rental equipment (8.3%); - sale of new equipment (1.3%); - sale of equipment to businesses (1.1%); - other (2.4%): in particular, repair services and spare part sales. Net sales per market are split between general industry (73.7%), electrical energy and security (26.3%). The United States account for 90.1% of net sales.

Sector Business Support Services