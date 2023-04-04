United Security Bancshares : Annual Report - 2022

Your Community Bank of Choice Notice of Annual Meeting | 2023 Proxy Statement | 2022 Annual Report

Bancshares U N I T E D SECURIT Y BANCSHARES Corporate Profile Headquartered in Fresno, California, United Security Bancshares was formed in 2001 as a bank holding company to provide commercial banking services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, United Security Bank. Founded in 1987, United Security Bank is a state-chartered community bank, which operates twelve full- service branches, construction, commercial, and consumer lending operations, in Fresno, Madera, Kern, and Santa Clara counties. United Security is a customer-oriented financial institution engaged in providing a wide range of competitively priced commercial banking services primarily to the business community and individuals located in the central and southern San Joaquin Valley, as well as the Campbell area in Santa Clara County. At United Security Bancshares, we are committed to improving shareholder value and delivering the highest quality products and services while being responsive to the changing needs of our customers and business markets. Our primary business strategy is to increase market share in the local communities we serve, as well as to expand into new markets when sound business opportunities present themselves. United Security Bancshares' common stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol "UBFO". For more information, please visit us at www.unitedsecuritybank.com. Mission To provide a truly superior customer service experience by: supporting and enhancing the communities we serve

providing relevant products and services to the Company ' s customers

s customers attracting, developing, and retaining superior team members

2126 Inyo Street Fresno, California 93721 April 5, 2023 To Our Shareholders: You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of United Security Bancshares. It will be held at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at United Security Bancshares, 2126 Inyo Street, Fresno, California, as stated in the formal notice accompanying this letter. We hope you will plan to attend. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders will be asked to (i) elect ten (10) directors; (ii) ratify the selection of the independent auditor; and (iii) conduct other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting. In order to ensure your shares are voted at the Annual Meeting, you can vote through the internet, by telephone or by mail. Instructions regarding internet and telephone voting are included on the Proxy Card. If you elect to vote by mail, please sign, date and return the Proxy Card. The Proxy Statement explains more about voting in the section titled "Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting." We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting. Sincerely, Dennis Woods Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD WEDNESDAY, MAY 17, 2023 - 6:00 p.m. TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES: The 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of United Security Bancshares (the "Company") will be held at the Company's corporate office at 2126 Inyo Street, Fresno, California 93721, at 6:00 p.m., Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. At the Meeting, you will be asked to consider and vote on the following matters: Electing the following ten (10) persons to the Board of Directors to serve until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until their successors are elected and have qualified: Stanley J. Cavalla Nabeel Mahmood Dora Westerlund Tom Ellithorpe Kenneth D. Newby Dennis R. Woods Heather Hammack Susan Quigley Benjamin Mackovak Brian Tkacz Ratifying the selection of Moss Adams LLP to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for 2023. Transacting such other business as may properly come before the Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

If you were a shareholder of record on March 29, 2023, you may participate in and vote at the Meeting. Article III, Section 3.3 of our Bylaws provides for the nomination of directors in the following manner: Section 3.3. Nominations of Directors. Nominations for election of members of the board may be made by the board or by any holder of any outstanding class of capital stock of the corporation entitled to vote for the election of directors. Notice of intention to make any nominations (other than for persons named in the notice of the meeting called for the election of directors) shall be made in writing and shall be delivered or mailed to the president of the corporation by the later of: (i) the close of business twenty-one (21) days prior to any meeting of shareholders called for the election of directors; or (ii) ten (10) days after the date of mailing of notice of the meeting to shareholders. Such notification shall contain the following information to the extent known to the notifying shareholder: (a) the name and address of each proposed nominee; (b) the principal occupation of each proposed nominee; (c) the number of shares of capital stock of the corporation owned by each proposed nominee; (d) the name and residence address of the notifying shareholder; (e) the number of shares of capital stock of the corporation owned by the notifying shareholder; (f) the number of shares of capital stock of any bank, bank holding company, savings and loan association or other depository institution owned beneficially by the nominee or by the notifying shareholder and the identities and locations of any such institutions; and (g) whether the proposed nominee has ever been convicted of or pleaded nolo contendere to any criminal offense involving dishonesty or breach of trust, filed a petition in bankruptcy or been adjudged bankrupt. The notification shall be signed by the nominating shareholder and by each nominee, and shall be accompanied by a written consent to be named as a nominee for election as a director from each proposed nominee. Nominations not made in accordance with these procedures shall be disregarded by the chairperson of the meeting, and upon his or her instructions, the inspectors of election shall disregard all votes cast for each such nominee. The foregoing requirements do not apply to the nomination of a person to replace a proposed nominee who has become unable to serve as a director between the last day for giving notice in accordance with this paragraph and the date of election of directors if the procedure called for in this paragraph was followed with respect to the nomination of the proposed nominee.