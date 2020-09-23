Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Security Bancshares    UBFO

UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES

(UBFO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Security Bancshares : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

On September 22, 2020, the Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares (the "Company")(NASDAQ: UBFO), the parent company of United Security Bank (the "Bank"), declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 6, 2020.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments. For more information, please visit www.unitedsecuritybank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's board or its structure. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and particularly the section entitled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Readers should carefully review all disclosures the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES
05:41pUNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/31UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
07/17UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
07/15UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
07/15UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Reports 2nd Quarter Net Income of $2.0 Million
BU
07/02UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
06/24UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/01UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
04/15UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Reports 1st Quarter Net Income of $2.8 Million
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 42,5 M - -
Net income 2019 15,2 M - -
Net cash 2019 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
Yield 2019 4,10%
Capitalization 102 M 102 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,54x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES
Duration : Period :
United Security Bancshares Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis R. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David L. Eytcheson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Bhavneet Gill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stanley J. Cavalla Independent Director
George Thompson Ellithorpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES-43.90%102
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.63%287 297
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-31.50%242 651
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.03%207 419
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-23.03%171 930
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.21%137 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group