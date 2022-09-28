Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Security Bancshares
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBFO   US9114601035

UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES

(UBFO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
6.610 USD   -0.15%
05:41pUnited Security Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/19United Security Bancshares(NasdaqGS:UBFO) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/15United Security Bancshares CFO Bhavneet Gill Steps Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Security Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/28/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On September 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares (the "Company")(NASDAQ: UBFO), the parent company of United Security Bank (the "Bank"), declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 11, 2022.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments. For more information, please visit www.unitedsecuritybank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's board or its structure. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and particularly the section entitled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Readers should carefully review all disclosures the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES
05:41pUnited Security Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/19United Security Bancshares(NasdaqGS:UBFO) dropped fr..
CI
09/15United Security Bancshares CFO Bhavneet Gill Steps Down
MT
09/15United Security Bancshares : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/15United Security Bancshares and United Security Bank Announces Resignation of Bhavneet G..
CI
09/15United Security Bancshares and United Security Bank Announces Resignation of Bhavneet G..
CI
08/05UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on United Security Bancshares's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 2..
CI
07/20Earnings Flash (UBFO) UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES Posts Q2 EPS $0.20
MT
07/20Earnings Flash (UBFO) UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES Posts Q2 EPS $0.20
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36,9 M - -
Net income 2021 10,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 5,42%
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -4,68x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,82x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES
Duration : Period :
United Security Bancshares Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dennis R. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bhavneet Gill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David L. Eytcheson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Stanley J. Cavalla Independent Director
George Thompson Ellithorpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES-18.47%113
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.56%311 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.25%245 637
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-15.45%204 179
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.57%151 836
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 050