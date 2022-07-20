Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Security Bancshares
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBFO   US9114601035

UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES

(UBFO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
7.130 USD   -0.42%
05:59pEarnings Flash (UBFO) UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES Posts Q2 EPS $0.20
MT
05:59pEarnings Flash (UBFO) UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES Posts Q2 EPS $0.20
MT
05:55pUnited Security Bancshares Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Security Bancshares Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/20/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United Security Bancshares (Nasdaq: UBFO) today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Company recognized net income of $5.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (at or for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, except where noted)

  • Net income for the quarter increased 27.0% to $3.4 million, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and increased 40.6% from $2.4 million for the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2022. Loan interest income increased $983,000 and investment securities income increased $350,000 as a result of significant growth in loan and investment securities portfolio balances compared to the second quarter of 2021.
  • Total assets increased 0.6% to $1.34 billion, compared to $1.33 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Total loans, net of unearned fees, increased to $950.0 million, compared to $871.5 million at December 31, 2021 and $879.4 million at March 31, 2022. Loan growth during the quarter is a result of organic growth in the real estate construction and commercial real estate segments.
  • Total investments increased 18.1% to $215.8 million, compared to $182.6 million at December 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits increased 1.7% to $1.21 billion, compared to $1.19 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans decreased to 1.05%, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans is primarily the result of a change in loan mix resulting from purchases of residential mortgage loans during the first quarter.
  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 16.5% to $10.4 million, compared to $8.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2022, the net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $9.4 million.
  • Book value per share decreased to $6.46, compared to $7.06 at December 31, 2021, as a result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses within the investment portfolio.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.22% and 3.10% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022.
  • Annualized average cost of deposits was 0.17% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
  • Net recoveries totaled $25,000, compared to net charge-offs of $174,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  • Capital position remains well-capitalized with a 9.70% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio compared to 9.79% as of December 31, 2021.
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") increased to 1.03%, compared to 0.89% and 0.82% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022.
  • Annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") increased to 12.12%, compared to 9.15% and 8.62% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

Dennis Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We continued our positive earnings momentum in the second quarter as we again posted increased earnings when compared to prior quarter and second quarter 2021 results. Core net income, which is a non-GAAP measure, grew 57% over the prior year as a result of the successful execution of our 2021 and 2022 cash deployment strategies. We realized robust organic loan growth in our real estate construction and commercial real estate portfolios during the second quarter. Our credit quality, capital, and liquidity levels remain strong and position us well for potential economic headwinds over the coming quarters."

Provided at the end of this Press Release is a reconciliation of Core Net Income, as a non-GAAP measure, to Net Income. This reconciliation excludes Non-Core items such as the Fair Value Adjustment for TRUPs and gain or loss on sale of other real estate owned (OREO). Management believes that financial results are more comparative excluding the impact of such non-core items.

Results of Operations

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 27.0% to $3.4 million, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase is the result of increases of $2.0 million in loan interest income and fees, $754,000 in investment income, and $590,000 decrease in provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase of $1.2 million in loss on fair value of junior subordinated debentures. ROAE for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 10.19%, compared to 7.00% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. ROAA was 0.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

The annualized average cost of deposits was 0.17% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021. Average interest-bearing deposits increased 20.4% between the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 from $608.1 million to $732.2 million, respectively.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $19.85 million, an increase of $2.83 million, or 16.7%, from $17.01 million for the same period ended June 30, 2021. The impact of the Company's 2021 and 2022 cash deployment strategies, which included over $350 million in investment and mortgage loan purchases, are reflected in the increase in net interest income. The Company's net interest margin increased from 3.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to 3.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in the net interest margin was due to increases in loan and investment balances, yields on investment securities, and yields on interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank, partially offset by decreases in loan yields and increases in average deposit balances. Loan yields decreased from 4.75% to 4.28% between the two periods. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 0.32% to 0.31% between the two periods. Included in interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $123,000 in fees related to Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans, compared to $544,000 for the same period ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $395,000, a decrease of $767,000 when compared to the $1.16 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, a loss on the fair value of junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) of $1.87 million was recorded, compared to a loss of $656,000 for the same period in 2021. The change in the fair value of TRUPs reflected in noninterest income was caused by fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve. Generally, an increase in the three month LIBOR yield curve will result in negative fair value adjustments. Conversely, a decrease in the three month LIBOR yield curve will result in positive fair value adjustments. Customer service fees totaled $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $1.35 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Also included in noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $566,000 in nonrecurring income received from The Central Valley Fund II (SBIC), Limited Partnership.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $11.39 million, an increase of $145,000 compared to $11.25 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest expense increased due to increases in professional fees of $102,000 and increases in regulatory assessments of $128,000 related to higher FDIC assessment rates and was partially offset by a decrease of $91,000 in salaries and employee benefits, and a decrease of $65,000 in occupancy expense.

The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to 55.5%, compared to 61.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This decrease is attributed to revenue growth, as well as the $566,000 in noninterest income from the investment in a limited partnership.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 28.67%, compared to 28.16% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $3.4 million and earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.20, compared to net income of $2.7 million and $0.16 per basic and diluted share for the same period ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $2.4 million and $0.14 per basic and diluted share.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses was $10.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing a $1.5 million, or 16.5%, increase from the $8.9 million reported at June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by growth in the loan and investment portfolios. The Company's net interest margin increased from 3.22% to 3.38% between the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase in the net interest margin was due to increases in loan and investment balances, yields on investment securities, and yields on interest-bearing deposits at FRB, partially offset by decreases in loan yields and increases in average deposit balances. Net interest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased to $9.8 million, or 21.0%, from the $8.1 million reported during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 totaled $602,000, a decrease of $720,000 from the $1,322,000 in non-interest income reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributed to a loss of $869,000 recorded on the fair value of junior subordinated debentures for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to a gain of $377,000 recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Additionally, the decrease in noninterest income is attributed to the loss on equity securities of $127,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to none for the same period in 2021, and was partially offset by $566,000 in income received from an investment in a limited partnership for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Noninterest income increased $808,000 from the $206,000 loss reported for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This was primarily due to the $566,000 income received from the limited partnership and an increase in customer service fees of $122,000.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 totaled $5.58 million, reflecting a $69,000 decrease from the $5.65 million reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and a $240,000 decrease from the $5.82 million reported from the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease between the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 resulted in part due to decreases of $116,000 in salaries and employee benefits, and was partially offset by an increase of $64,000 in regulatory assessments and an increase of $24,000 in director fees.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $968,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 28.9%, compared to 28.5% and 28.4% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased $8.6 million, or 0.6%, between December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Gross loan balances grew $78.7 million and investment securities increased $33.1 million. Included in the loan growth during the year were purchases of $35.6 million in residential mortgage loans during the first quarter and organic growth in the commercial real estate, real estate construction, and agricultural segments of the portfolio, partly offset by a reduction in the student loan portfolio and SBA PPP balances. Investment portfolio growth included purchases of $81.5 million in investment securities, partially offset by $39.9 million in sales of securities and $20.4 million increase in unrealized loss. In part, as a result of the loan and investment activity, total cash and cash equivalents decreased $112.0 million between December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Unfunded loan commitments decreased from $239.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $169.9 million at June 30, 2022. OREO balances remained at $4.6 million at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased $20.1 million, or 1.7%, to $1.2 billion during the six months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was due to increases of $11.3 million in NOW and money market accounts, $6.3 million in time deposits, and $6.2 million in savings accounts, offset by decreases of $3.7 million in noninterest bearing deposits. In total, NOW, money market and savings accounts increased 2.7% to $661.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $643.8 million at December 31, 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased 0.8% to $473.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $476.7 million at December 31, 2021. Core deposits, which are made up of the balance of noninterest bearing deposits, NOW, money market, savings, and time deposits accounts less than $250,000, increased $19.9 million.

Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2022 totaled $110.0 million, a decrease of $10.2 million from shareholders’ equity of $120.2 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease in equity was primarily attributed to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and $3.7 million in cash dividends paid, partially offset by $5.9 million in net income. At June 30, 2022, the accumulated other comprehensive loss totaled $13.7 million, compared to $1.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in the loss was primarily the result of net unrealized losses on investment securities of $14.6 million and was partially offset by a $1.8 million gain on junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) caused by a change in market credit spreads during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The change in unrealized loss on the investment portfolio is attributed to changes in interest rates, and not credit quality. The Company does not intend to sell and it is more likely than not that it will not be required to sell any securities that have an unrealized loss.

The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.11 per share on June 28, 2022. The dividend is payable on July 22, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 8, 2022. No assurances can be provided that future dividends will be declared and/or as to the timing of such future dividends, if any. The Company continues to be well capitalized and expects to maintain adequate capital levels.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $611,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a provision of $1,201,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net loan charge-offs totaled $37,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $523,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The reduced provision recorded during the year is attributed to lower net charge-offs on the student loan portfolio, decreases in nonperforming assets and change in portfolio mix, partially offset by a qualitative adjustment for economic uncertainty resulting in an increase in required reserves. The qualitative adjustment is attributed to higher inflation, anticipated magnitude of interest rate hikes in 2022 and 2023, and the increasing likelihood of a recession. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the provision recorded was attributed to growth of the loan portfolio, agricultural loan downgrades, and net charge-offs recognized in the student loan portfolio.

The Company's allowance for loan loss totaled 1.05% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans is primarily the result of a change in loan mix resulting from purchases of residential mortgage loans during the first quarter. The reserve required on the residential mortgage loan segment is lower than reserves required for other loan segments due to lower historical loss rates. Management considers the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2022 to be adequate.

Non-performing assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructures (TDRs), other real estate owned through foreclosure, and loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $586,000 between December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022 to $16.1 million. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 1.25% at December 31, 2021 to 1.20% at June 30, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets is attributed to decreases of $344,000 in 90 day delinquent loans and $209,000 in nonaccrual loans between December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022. OREO balances remained at $4.6 million at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments. For more information, please visit www.unitedsecuritybank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying financial tables contain a non-GAAP financial measure (net income before non-Core) within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G. In the accompanying financial tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about the Company’s results of operations and/or financial position to both investors and management. The Company provides this non-GAAP financial measure to investors to assist them in performing their analysis of its historical operating results. The non-GAAP financial measure shows the Company's operating results before consideration of certain adjustments and, consequently, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company may calculate this non-GAAP financial measure differently than other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are based on management’s knowledge and belief as of today and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented. Factors that might cause such differences, some of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, include, but are not limited to: (1) adverse developments with respect to U.S. or global economic conditions and other uncertainties, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and labor shortages, (2) the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the effects of the steps being taken to address the pandemic and its impact on the Company’s markets, customers and employees, (3) changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, (4) interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, (5) changes in banking laws or regulations, (6) increased competition in the Company's markets, impacting the ability to execute its business plans, (7) loss of key personnel, (8) unanticipated credit losses, (9) drought, earthquakes or other natural disasters impacting the local economy and/or the condition of real estate collateral, (10) the impact of technological changes and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems, (11) uncertainty regarding the replacement of LIBOR, and (12) changes in accounting policies or procedures.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. For a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2021, and particularly the section entitled "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Readers should carefully review all disclosures the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

United Security Bancshares

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands- except share data)

 

June 30,
2022

December 31,
2021

June 30,
2021

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits in other banks

$

33,701

 

$

31,057

 

$

43,240

 

Due from Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")

 

73,545

 

 

188,162

 

 

117,668

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

107,246

 

 

219,219

 

 

160,908

 

Investment securities (at fair value)

 

 

 

Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities

 

212,338

 

 

178,902

 

 

166,976

 

Marketable equity securities

 

3,436

 

 

3,744

 

 

3,791

 

Total investment securities

 

215,774

 

 

182,646

 

 

170,767

 

Loans

 

948,031

 

 

869,314

 

 

841,103

 

Unearned fees and unamortized loan origination costs - net

 

1,960

 

 

2,219

 

 

946

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(9,907

)

 

(9,333

)

 

(9,200

)

Net loans

 

940,084

 

 

862,200

 

 

832,849

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment - net

 

9,069

 

 

8,950

 

 

8,877

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

8,265

 

 

7,530

 

 

8,600

 

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

 

4,582

 

 

4,582

 

 

4,753

 

Goodwill

 

4,488

 

 

4,488

 

 

4,488

 

Deferred tax assets - net

 

9,428

 

 

3,615

 

 

3,063

 

Cash surrender value of life insurance

 

22,591

 

 

22,338

 

 

21,904

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,290

 

 

2,594

 

 

2,600

 

Other assets

 

15,700

 

 

12,782

 

 

12,246

 

Total assets

$

1,339,517

 

$

1,330,944

 

$

1,231,055

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

473,013

 

$

476,749

 

$

442,140

 

Interest-bearing

 

735,181

 

 

711,357

 

 

648,302

 

Total deposits

 

1,208,194

 

 

1,188,106

 

 

1,090,442

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

2,401

 

 

2,705

 

 

2,707

 

Other liabilities

 

8,432

 

 

8,737

 

 

8,288

 

Junior subordinated debentures (at fair value)

 

10,489

 

 

11,189

 

 

11,253

 

Total liabilities

 

1,229,516

 

 

1,210,737

 

 

1,112,690

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 17,040,549 at June 30, 2022, 17,028,239 at December 31, 2021, and 17,010,288 at June 30, 2021.

 

59,836

 

 

59,636

 

 

59,496

 

Retained earnings

 

63,874

 

 

61,745

 

 

59,507

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(13,709

)

 

(1,174

)

 

(638

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

110,001

 

 

120,207

 

 

118,365

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,339,517

 

$

1,330,944

 

$

1,231,055

 

 

United Security Bancshares

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(in thousands - except share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

Interest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

9,731

 

$

9,119

 

$

8,748

$

18,849

 

$

16,855

 

Interest on investment securities

 

1,004

 

 

790

 

 

654

 

1,795

 

 

1,041

 

Interest on deposits in FRB

 

258

 

 

82

 

 

42

 

340

 

 

104

 

Total interest income

 

10,993

 

 

9,991

 

 

9,444

 

20,984

 

 

18,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

515

 

 

508

 

 

468

 

1,023

 

 

895

 

Interest on other borrowed funds

 

69

 

 

45

 

 

45

 

114

 

 

92

 

Total interest expense

 

584

 

 

553

 

 

513

 

1,137

 

 

987

 

Net Interest Income

 

10,409

 

 

9,438

 

 

8,931

 

19,847

 

 

17,013

 

Provision for Credit Losses

 

606

 

 

5

 

 

826

 

611

 

 

1,201

 

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

 

9,803

 

 

9,433

 

 

8,105

 

19,236

 

 

15,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

Customer service fees

 

776

 

 

654

 

 

692

 

1,429

 

 

1,348

 

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

 

114

 

 

139

 

 

138

 

253

 

 

269

 

Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value of marketable equity securities

 

(127

)

 

(182

)

 

0

 

(309

)

 

(60

)

(Loss) gain on fair value of junior subordinated debentures

 

(869

)

 

(999

)

 

377

 

(1,869

)

 

(656

)

Gain on sale of investment securities

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13

 

Other

 

708

 

 

152

 

 

115

 

861

 

 

248

 

Total noninterest income (loss)

 

602

 

 

(206

)

 

1,322

 

395

 

 

1,162

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

2,777

 

 

3,049

 

 

2,893

 

5,826

 

 

5,917

 

Occupancy expense

 

849

 

 

780

 

 

837

 

1,628

 

 

1,693

 

Data processing

 

145

 

 

115

 

 

148

 

260

 

 

235

 

Professional fees

 

919

 

 

949

 

 

905

 

1,868

 

 

1,766

 

Regulatory assessments

 

187

 

 

231

 

 

123

 

417

 

 

289

 

Director fees

 

116

 

 

118

 

 

92

 

234

 

 

184

 

Correspondent bank service charges

 

24

 

 

25

 

 

23

 

50

 

 

42

 

Net cost on operation and sale of OREO

 

2

 

 

(8

)

 

18

 

(6

)

 

43

 

Other

 

557

 

 

557

 

 

606

 

1,114

 

 

1,077

 

Total noninterest expense

 

5,576

 

 

5,816

 

 

5,645

 

11,391

 

 

11,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Provision for Taxes

 

4,829

 

 

3,411

 

 

3,782

 

8,240

 

 

5,728

 

Provision for Taxes on Income

 

1,394

 

 

968

 

 

1,077

 

2,362

 

 

1,613

 

Net Income

 

3,435

 

 

2,443

 

 

2,705

$

5,878

 

$

4,115

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.20

 

$

0.14

 

$

0.16

$

0.35

 

$

0.24

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.20

 

$

0.14

 

$

0.16

$

0.34

 

$

0.24

 

Weighted average basic shares for EPS

 

17,036,364

 

 

17,030,409

 

 

17,010,288

 

17,033,401

 

 

17,010,210

 

Weighted average diluted shares for EPS

 

17,057,755

 

 

17,051,819

 

 

17,032,878

 

17,054,742

 

 

17,027,477

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United Security Bancshares

Average Balances and Rates (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

Average Balances:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

$

906,396

 

$

870,851

 

$

762,090

 

$

888,722

 

$

716,162

 

Investment securities

 

192,494

 

 

187,761

 

 

164,908

 

 

190,141

 

 

134,243

 

Interest-bearing deposits in FRB

 

136,898

 

 

177,243

 

 

180,061

 

 

156,959

 

 

219,272

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

1,235,788

 

 

1,235,855

 

 

1,107,059

 

 

1,235,822

 

 

1,069,677

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(9,302

)

 

(9,514

)

 

(8,552

)

 

(9,408

)

 

(8,535

)

Cash and due from banks

 

34,904

 

 

37,288

 

 

48,415

 

 

36,089

 

 

45,051

 

Other real estate owned

 

4,579

 

 

4,582

 

 

4,965

 

 

4,581

 

 

5,019

 

Other non-earning assets

 

71,529

 

 

65,384

 

 

71,387

 

 

68,576

 

 

66,048

 

Total average assets

$

1,337,498

 

$

1,333,595

 

$

1,223,274

 

$

1,335,660

 

$

1,177,260

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

737,149

 

$

727,132

 

$

637,444

 

$

732,168

 

$

608,141

 

Junior subordinated debentures

 

10,863

 

 

11,156

 

 

10,961

 

 

11,009

 

 

10,929

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

748,012

 

 

738,288

 

 

648,405

 

 

743,177

 

 

619,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

465,926

 

 

466,062

 

 

446,352

 

 

466,097

 

 

429,513

 

Other liabilities

 

9,583

 

 

9,970

 

 

9,657

 

 

9,774

 

 

9,773

 

Total liabilities

 

1,223,521

 

 

1,214,320

 

 

1,104,414

 

 

1,219,048

 

 

1,058,356

 

Total equity

 

113,977

 

 

119,275

 

 

118,860

 

 

116,612

 

 

118,904

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,337,498

 

$

1,333,595

 

$

1,223,274

 

$

1,335,660

 

$

1,177,260

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Rates:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

 

4.31

%

 

4.25

%

 

4.60

%

 

4.28

%

 

4.75

%

Investment securities

 

2.09

%

 

1.71

%

 

1.59

%

 

1.90

%

 

1.56

%

Interest-bearing deposits in FRB

 

0.76

%

 

0.19

%

 

0.09

%

 

0.44

%

 

0.10

%

Earning assets

 

3.57

%

 

3.28

%

 

3.42

%

 

3.42

%

 

3.39

%

Interest bearing deposits

 

0.28

%

 

0.28

%

 

0.29

%

 

0.28

%

 

0.30

%

Total deposits

 

0.17

%

 

0.17

%

 

0.17

%

 

0.17

%

 

0.17

%

Junior subordinated debentures

 

2.55

%

 

1.64

%

 

1.65

%

 

2.09

%

 

1.70

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

0.31

%

 

0.30

%

 

0.32

%

 

0.31

%

 

0.32

%

Net interest margin (2)

 

3.38

%

 

3.10

%

 

3.22

%

 

3.23

%

 

3.20

%

(1)

Loan amounts include nonaccrual loans, but the related interest income has been included only if collected for the period prior to the loan being placed on a nonaccrual basis.

(2)

Net interest margin is computed by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets.

 

United Security Bancshares

Condensed - Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$

107,246

 

$

224,934

 

$

219,219

 

$

259,428

 

$

160,908

 

Investment securities

 

215,774

 

 

183,527

 

 

182,646

 

 

165,508

 

 

170,767

 

Loans

 

949,991

 

 

879,379

 

 

871,533

 

 

809,114

 

 

842,049

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(9,907

)

 

(9,276

)

 

(9,333

)

 

(9,144

)

 

(9,200

)

Net loans

 

940,084

 

 

870,103

 

 

862,200

 

 

799,970

 

 

832,849

 

Other assets

 

76,413

 

 

71,238

 

 

66,879

 

 

67,875

 

 

66,531

 

Total assets

$

1,339,517

 

$

1,349,802

 

$

1,330,944

 

$

1,292,781

 

$

1,231,055

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing

$

473,013

 

$

465,043

 

$

476,749

 

$

455,584

 

$

442,140

 

Interest-bearing

 

735,181

 

 

749,289

 

 

711,357

 

 

695,131

 

 

648,302

 

Total deposits

 

1,208,194

 

 

1,214,332

 

 

1,188,106

 

 

1,150,715

 

 

1,090,442

 

Other liabilities

 

21,322

 

 

21,896

 

 

22,631

 

 

22,938

 

 

22,248

 

Total liabilities

 

1,229,516

 

 

1,236,228

 

 

1,210,737

 

 

1,173,653

 

 

1,112,690

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

110,001

 

 

113,574

 

 

120,207

 

 

119,128

 

 

118,365

 

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$

1,339,517

 

$

1,349,802

 

$

1,330,944

 

$

1,292,781

 

$

1,231,055

 

 

United Security Bancshares

Condensed - Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(in thousands)

For the Quarters Ended:

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Total interest income

$

10,993

$

9,991

 

$

9,930

$

9,877

$

9,444

Total interest expense

 

584

 

 

553

 

 

552

 

 

540

 

 

513

 

Net interest income

 

10,409

 

 

9,438

 

 

9,378

 

 

9,337

 

 

8,931

 

Provision for credit losses

 

606

 

 

5

 

 

453

 

 

453

 

 

826

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

9,803

 

 

9,433

 

 

8,925

 

 

8,884

 

 

8,105

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest income (loss)

 

602

 

 

(206

)

 

1,291

 

 

930

 

 

1,322

 

Total non-interest expense

 

5,576

 

 

5,816

 

 

6,282

 

 

6,164

 

 

5,645

 

Income before provision for taxes

 

4,829

 

 

3,411

 

 

3,934

 

 

3,650

 

 

3,782

 

Provision for taxes on income

 

1,394

 

 

968

 

 

564

 

 

1,039

 

 

1,077

 

Net income

$

3,435

 

$

2,443

 

$

3,370

 

$

2,611

 

$

2,705

 

 

United Security Bancshares

Nonperforming Assets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Real estate construction & development

$

11,068

 

 

$

11,226

 

 

 

10,940

 

Agricultural

 

161

 

 

 

212

 

 

 

325

 

Total nonaccrual loans

$

11,229

 

 

$

11,438

 

 

$

11,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans past due 90 days and still accruing

 

109

 

 

 

453

 

 

 

156

 

Restructured loans

 

143

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

412

 

Total nonperforming loans

$

11,481

 

 

$

12,067

 

 

$

11,833

 

Other real estate owned

 

4,582

 

 

 

4,582

 

 

 

4,753

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

16,063

 

 

$

16,649

 

 

$

16,586

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to total gross loans

 

1.21

%

 

 

1.39

%

 

 

1.41

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

1.20

%

 

 

1.25

%

 

 

1.35

%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

 

86.29

%

 

 

77.34

%

 

 

77.75

%

 

United Security Bancshares

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.03

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

0.89

%

 

0.71

%

Return on average equity

 

12.12

%

 

 

9.15

%

 

10.19

%

 

7.00

%

Annualized net charge-off (recoveries) to average loans

 

(0.01

) %

 

 

0.09

%

 

0.01

%

 

0.15

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding - period end

 

17,040,549

 

 

 

17,028,239

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

$

6.46

 

 

$

7.06

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

55.51

%

 

 

58.89

%

 

 

 

 

Total impaired loans

$

11,882

 

 

$

12,034

 

 

 

 

 

Net loan to deposit ratio

 

77.81

%

 

 

72.57

%

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

 

1.05

%

 

 

1.07

%

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets (leverage)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company

 

9.70

%

 

 

9.79

%

 

 

 

 

Bank

 

9.69

%

 

 

9.64

%

 

 

 

 

(1)

Efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus total noninterest income.

 

United Security Bancshares

Net Income before Non-Core Reconciliation

Non-GAAP Information (dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change $

 

Change %

Net income

$

5,878

 

$

4,115

 

$

1,763

42.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

Junior subordinated debenture (1) fair value adjustment

 

(1,869

)

 

(656

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect

 

542

 

 

190

 

 

 

Non-core items net of taxes

 

(1,327

)

 

(466

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP core net income

$

7,205

 

$

4,581

 

$

2,624

57.3

%

(1)

Junior subordinated debenture fair value adjustment is not part of core Income and depending upon market rates, can “add to” or “subtract from” core income and mask non-GAAP core income change.

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES
05:59pEarnings Flash (UBFO) UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES Posts Q2 EPS $0.20
MT
05:59pEarnings Flash (UBFO) UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES Posts Q2 EPS $0.20
MT
05:55pUnited Security Bancshares Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04:34pUNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:32pUNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/07UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/01UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
07/01United Security Bancshares and United Security Bank Announce Retirement of Michael Wool..
CI
07/01UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36,9 M - -
Net income 2021 10,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 5,42%
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -4,68x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,82x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES
Duration : Period :
United Security Bancshares Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dennis R. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bhavneet Gill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David L. Eytcheson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Stanley J. Cavalla Independent Director
George Thompson Ellithorpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES-11.82%122
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.40%337 282
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%267 975
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 841
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 391