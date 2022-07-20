United Security Bancshares Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Financial Results
United Security Bancshares (Nasdaq: UBFO) today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Company recognized net income of $5.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (at or for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, except where noted)
Net income for the quarter increased 27.0% to $3.4 million, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and increased 40.6% from $2.4 million for the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2022. Loan interest income increased $983,000 and investment securities income increased $350,000 as a result of significant growth in loan and investment securities portfolio balances compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Total assets increased 0.6% to $1.34 billion, compared to $1.33 billion at December 31, 2021.
Total loans, net of unearned fees, increased to $950.0 million, compared to $871.5 million at December 31, 2021 and $879.4 million at March 31, 2022. Loan growth during the quarter is a result of organic growth in the real estate construction and commercial real estate segments.
Total investments increased 18.1% to $215.8 million, compared to $182.6 million at December 31, 2021.
Total deposits increased 1.7% to $1.21 billion, compared to $1.19 billion atDecember 31, 2021.
The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans decreased to 1.05%, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans is primarily the result of a change in loan mix resulting from purchases of residential mortgage loans during the first quarter.
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 16.5% to $10.4 million, compared to $8.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2022, the net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $9.4 million.
Book value per share decreased to $6.46, compared to $7.06 at December 31, 2021, as a result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses within the investment portfolio.
Net interest margin increased to 3.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.22% and 3.10% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022.
Annualized average cost of deposits was 0.17% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
Net recoveries totaled $25,000, compared to net charge-offs of $174,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Capital position remains well-capitalized with a 9.70% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio compared to 9.79% as of December 31, 2021.
Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") increased to 1.03%, compared to 0.89% and 0.82% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022.
Annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") increased to 12.12%, compared to 9.15% and 8.62% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022.
Dennis Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We continued our positive earnings momentum in the second quarter as we again posted increased earnings when compared to prior quarter and second quarter 2021 results. Core net income, which is a non-GAAP measure, grew 57% over the prior year as a result of the successful execution of our 2021 and 2022 cash deployment strategies. We realized robust organic loan growth in our real estate construction and commercial real estate portfolios during the second quarter. Our credit quality, capital, and liquidity levels remain strong and position us well for potential economic headwinds over the coming quarters."
Provided at the end of this Press Release is a reconciliation of Core Net Income, as a non-GAAP measure, to Net Income. This reconciliation excludes Non-Core items such as the Fair Value Adjustment for TRUPs and gain or loss on sale of other real estate owned (OREO). Management believes that financial results are more comparative excluding the impact of such non-core items.
Results of Operations
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 27.0% to $3.4 million, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase is the result of increases of $2.0 million in loan interest income and fees, $754,000 in investment income, and $590,000 decrease in provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase of $1.2 million in loss on fair value of junior subordinated debentures. ROAE for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 10.19%, compared to 7.00% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. ROAA was 0.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
The annualized average cost of deposits was 0.17% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021. Average interest-bearing deposits increased 20.4% between the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 from $608.1 million to $732.2 million, respectively.
Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $19.85 million, an increase of $2.83 million, or 16.7%, from $17.01 million for the same period ended June 30, 2021. The impact of the Company's 2021 and 2022 cash deployment strategies, which included over $350 million in investment and mortgage loan purchases, are reflected in the increase in net interest income. The Company's net interest margin increased from 3.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to 3.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in the net interest margin was due to increases in loan and investment balances, yields on investment securities, and yields on interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank, partially offset by decreases in loan yields and increases in average deposit balances. Loan yields decreased from 4.75% to 4.28% between the two periods. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 0.32% to 0.31% between the two periods. Included in interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $123,000 in fees related to Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans, compared to $544,000 for the same period ended June 30, 2021.
Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $395,000, a decrease of $767,000 when compared to the $1.16 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, a loss on the fair value of junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) of $1.87 million was recorded, compared to a loss of $656,000 for the same period in 2021. The change in the fair value of TRUPs reflected in noninterest income was caused by fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve. Generally, an increase in the three month LIBOR yield curve will result in negative fair value adjustments. Conversely, a decrease in the three month LIBOR yield curve will result in positive fair value adjustments. Customer service fees totaled $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $1.35 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Also included in noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $566,000 in nonrecurring income received from The Central Valley Fund II (SBIC), Limited Partnership.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $11.39 million, an increase of $145,000 compared to $11.25 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest expense increased due to increases in professional fees of $102,000 and increases in regulatory assessments of $128,000 related to higher FDIC assessment rates and was partially offset by a decrease of $91,000 in salaries and employee benefits, and a decrease of $65,000 in occupancy expense.
The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to 55.5%, compared to 61.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This decrease is attributed to revenue growth, as well as the $566,000 in noninterest income from the investment in a limited partnership.
The Company recorded an income tax provision of $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 28.67%, compared to 28.16% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $3.4 million and earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.20, compared to net income of $2.7 million and $0.16 per basic and diluted share for the same period ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $2.4 million and $0.14 per basic and diluted share.
Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses was $10.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing a $1.5 million, or 16.5%, increase from the $8.9 million reported at June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by growth in the loan and investment portfolios. The Company's net interest margin increased from 3.22% to 3.38% between the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase in the net interest margin was due to increases in loan and investment balances, yields on investment securities, and yields on interest-bearing deposits at FRB, partially offset by decreases in loan yields and increases in average deposit balances. Net interest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased to $9.8 million, or 21.0%, from the $8.1 million reported during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 totaled $602,000, a decrease of $720,000 from the $1,322,000 in non-interest income reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributed to a loss of $869,000 recorded on the fair value of junior subordinated debentures for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to a gain of $377,000 recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Additionally, the decrease in noninterest income is attributed to the loss on equity securities of $127,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to none for the same period in 2021, and was partially offset by $566,000 in income received from an investment in a limited partnership for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Noninterest income increased $808,000 from the $206,000 loss reported for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This was primarily due to the $566,000 income received from the limited partnership and an increase in customer service fees of $122,000.
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 totaled $5.58 million, reflecting a $69,000 decrease from the $5.65 million reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and a $240,000 decrease from the $5.82 million reported from the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease between the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 resulted in part due to decreases of $116,000 in salaries and employee benefits, and was partially offset by an increase of $64,000 in regulatory assessments and an increase of $24,000 in director fees.
The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $968,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 28.9%, compared to 28.5% and 28.4% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets increased $8.6 million, or 0.6%, between December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Gross loan balances grew $78.7 million and investment securities increased $33.1 million. Included in the loan growth during the year were purchases of $35.6 million in residential mortgage loans during the first quarter and organic growth in the commercial real estate, real estate construction, and agricultural segments of the portfolio, partly offset by a reduction in the student loan portfolio and SBA PPP balances. Investment portfolio growth included purchases of $81.5 million in investment securities, partially offset by $39.9 million in sales of securities and $20.4 million increase in unrealized loss. In part, as a result of the loan and investment activity, total cash and cash equivalents decreased $112.0 million between December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Unfunded loan commitments decreased from $239.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $169.9 million at June 30, 2022. OREO balances remained at $4.6 million at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
Total deposits increased $20.1 million, or 1.7%, to $1.2 billion during the six months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was due to increases of $11.3 million in NOW and money market accounts, $6.3 million in time deposits, and $6.2 million in savings accounts, offset by decreases of $3.7 million in noninterest bearing deposits. In total, NOW, money market and savings accounts increased 2.7% to $661.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $643.8 million at December 31, 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased 0.8% to $473.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $476.7 million at December 31, 2021. Core deposits, which are made up of the balance of noninterest bearing deposits, NOW, money market, savings, and time deposits accounts less than $250,000, increased $19.9 million.
Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2022 totaled $110.0 million, a decrease of $10.2 million from shareholders’ equity of $120.2 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease in equity was primarily attributed to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and $3.7 million in cash dividends paid, partially offset by $5.9 million in net income. At June 30, 2022, the accumulated other comprehensive loss totaled $13.7 million, compared to $1.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in the loss was primarily the result of net unrealized losses on investment securities of $14.6 million and was partially offset by a $1.8 million gain on junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) caused by a change in market credit spreads during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The change in unrealized loss on the investment portfolio is attributed to changes in interest rates, and not credit quality. The Company does not intend to sell and it is more likely than not that it will not be required to sell any securities that have an unrealized loss.
The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.11 per share on June 28, 2022. The dividend is payable on July 22, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 8, 2022. No assurances can be provided that future dividends will be declared and/or as to the timing of such future dividends, if any. The Company continues to be well capitalized and expects to maintain adequate capital levels.
Credit Quality
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $611,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a provision of $1,201,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net loan charge-offs totaled $37,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $523,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The reduced provision recorded during the year is attributed to lower net charge-offs on the student loan portfolio, decreases in nonperforming assets and change in portfolio mix, partially offset by a qualitative adjustment for economic uncertainty resulting in an increase in required reserves. The qualitative adjustment is attributed to higher inflation, anticipated magnitude of interest rate hikes in 2022 and 2023, and the increasing likelihood of a recession. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the provision recorded was attributed to growth of the loan portfolio, agricultural loan downgrades, and net charge-offs recognized in the student loan portfolio.
The Company's allowance for loan loss totaled 1.05% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans is primarily the result of a change in loan mix resulting from purchases of residential mortgage loans during the first quarter. The reserve required on the residential mortgage loan segment is lower than reserves required for other loan segments due to lower historical loss rates. Management considers the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2022 to be adequate.
Non-performing assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructures (TDRs), other real estate owned through foreclosure, and loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $586,000 between December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022 to $16.1 million. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 1.25% at December 31, 2021 to 1.20% at June 30, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets is attributed to decreases of $344,000 in 90 day delinquent loans and $209,000 in nonaccrual loans between December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022. OREO balances remained at $4.6 million at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments. For more information, please visit www.unitedsecuritybank.com.
United Security Bancshares
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands- except share data)
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
Assets
Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$
33,701
$
31,057
$
43,240
Due from Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")
73,545
188,162
117,668
Cash and cash equivalents
107,246
219,219
160,908
Investment securities (at fair value)
Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities
212,338
178,902
166,976
Marketable equity securities
3,436
3,744
3,791
Total investment securities
215,774
182,646
170,767
Loans
948,031
869,314
841,103
Unearned fees and unamortized loan origination costs - net
1,960
2,219
946
Allowance for credit losses
(9,907
)
(9,333
)
(9,200
)
Net loans
940,084
862,200
832,849
Premises and equipment - net
9,069
8,950
8,877
Accrued interest receivable
8,265
7,530
8,600
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
4,582
4,582
4,753
Goodwill
4,488
4,488
4,488
Deferred tax assets - net
9,428
3,615
3,063
Cash surrender value of life insurance
22,591
22,338
21,904
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,290
2,594
2,600
Other assets
15,700
12,782
12,246
Total assets
$
1,339,517
$
1,330,944
$
1,231,055
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
473,013
$
476,749
$
442,140
Interest-bearing
735,181
711,357
648,302
Total deposits
1,208,194
1,188,106
1,090,442
Operating lease liabilities
2,401
2,705
2,707
Other liabilities
8,432
8,737
8,288
Junior subordinated debentures (at fair value)
10,489
11,189
11,253
Total liabilities
1,229,516
1,210,737
1,112,690
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 17,040,549 at June 30, 2022, 17,028,239 at December 31, 2021, and 17,010,288 at June 30, 2021.
59,836
59,636
59,496
Retained earnings
63,874
61,745
59,507
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,709
)
(1,174
)
(638
)
Total shareholders' equity
110,001
120,207
118,365
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,339,517
$
1,330,944
$
1,231,055
United Security Bancshares
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(in thousands - except share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2021
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
9,731
$
9,119
$
8,748
$
18,849
$
16,855
Interest on investment securities
1,004
790
654
1,795
1,041
Interest on deposits in FRB
258
82
42
340
104
Total interest income
10,993
9,991
9,444
20,984
18,000
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
515
508
468
1,023
895
Interest on other borrowed funds
69
45
45
114
92
Total interest expense
584
553
513
1,137
987
Net Interest Income
10,409
9,438
8,931
19,847
17,013
Provision for Credit Losses
606
5
826
611
1,201
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
9,803
9,433
8,105
19,236
15,812
Noninterest Income:
Customer service fees
776
654
692
1,429
1,348
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
114
139
138
253
269
Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value of marketable equity securities
(127
)
(182
)
0
(309
)
(60
)
(Loss) gain on fair value of junior subordinated debentures
(869
)
(999
)
377
(1,869
)
(656
)
Gain on sale of investment securities
—
30
—
30
—
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
—
—
13
Other
708
152
115
861
248
Total noninterest income (loss)
602
(206
)
1,322
395
1,162
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
2,777
3,049
2,893
5,826
5,917
Occupancy expense
849
780
837
1,628
1,693
Data processing
145
115
148
260
235
Professional fees
919
949
905
1,868
1,766
Regulatory assessments
187
231
123
417
289
Director fees
116
118
92
234
184
Correspondent bank service charges
24
25
23
50
42
Net cost on operation and sale of OREO
2
(8
)
18
(6
)
43
Other
557
557
606
1,114
1,077
Total noninterest expense
5,576
5,816
5,645
11,391
11,246
Income Before Provision for Taxes
4,829
3,411
3,782
8,240
5,728
Provision for Taxes on Income
1,394
968
1,077
2,362
1,613
Net Income
3,435
2,443
2,705
$
5,878
$
4,115
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.20
$
0.14
$
0.16
$
0.35
$
0.24
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.20
$
0.14
$
0.16
$
0.34
$
0.24
Weighted average basic shares for EPS
17,036,364
17,030,409
17,010,288
17,033,401
17,010,210
Weighted average diluted shares for EPS
17,057,755
17,051,819
17,032,878
17,054,742
17,027,477
United Security Bancshares
Average Balances and Rates (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2021
Average Balances:
Loans (1)
$
906,396
$
870,851
$
762,090
$
888,722
$
716,162
Investment securities
192,494
187,761
164,908
190,141
134,243
Interest-bearing deposits in FRB
136,898
177,243
180,061
156,959
219,272
Total interest-earning assets
1,235,788
1,235,855
1,107,059
1,235,822
1,069,677
Allowance for credit losses
(9,302
)
(9,514
)
(8,552
)
(9,408
)
(8,535
)
Cash and due from banks
34,904
37,288
48,415
36,089
45,051
Other real estate owned
4,579
4,582
4,965
4,581
5,019
Other non-earning assets
71,529
65,384
71,387
68,576
66,048
Total average assets
$
1,337,498
$
1,333,595
$
1,223,274
$
1,335,660
$
1,177,260
Interest-bearing deposits
$
737,149
$
727,132
$
637,444
$
732,168
$
608,141
Junior subordinated debentures
10,863
11,156
10,961
11,009
10,929
Total interest-bearing liabilities
748,012
738,288
648,405
743,177
619,070
Noninterest-bearing deposits
465,926
466,062
446,352
466,097
429,513
Other liabilities
9,583
9,970
9,657
9,774
9,773
Total liabilities
1,223,521
1,214,320
1,104,414
1,219,048
1,058,356
Total equity
113,977
119,275
118,860
116,612
118,904
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,337,498
$
1,333,595
$
1,223,274
$
1,335,660
$
1,177,260
Average Rates:
Loans (1)
4.31
%
4.25
%
4.60
%
4.28
%
4.75
%
Investment securities
2.09
%
1.71
%
1.59
%
1.90
%
1.56
%
Interest-bearing deposits in FRB
0.76
%
0.19
%
0.09
%
0.44
%
0.10
%
Earning assets
3.57
%
3.28
%
3.42
%
3.42
%
3.39
%
Interest bearing deposits
0.28
%
0.28
%
0.29
%
0.28
%
0.30
%
Total deposits
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
Junior subordinated debentures
2.55
%
1.64
%
1.65
%
2.09
%
1.70
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.31
%
0.30
%
0.32
%
0.31
%
0.32
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.38
%
3.10
%
3.22
%
3.23
%
3.20
%
(1)
Loan amounts include nonaccrual loans, but the related interest income has been included only if collected for the period prior to the loan being placed on a nonaccrual basis.
(2)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets.