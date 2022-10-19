United Security Bancshares Reports 3rd Quarter 2022 Financial Results
10/19/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
United Security Bancshares (Nasdaq: UBFO) today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company recognized net income of $10.3 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (at or for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, except where noted)
Net income for the quarter increased 71.1% to $4.5 million, compared to $2.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and increased 30.0% from $3.4 million for the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2022. Loan interest income increased $2.4 million and investment securities income increased $672,000 as a result of growth in loan and investment securities portfolio balances and increases in interest rates, when compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Total assets increased 2.9% to $1.37 billion, compared to $1.33 billion at December 31, 2021.
Total loans, net of unearned fees, increased to $962.2 million, compared to $871.5 million at December 31, 2021 and $950.0 million at June 30, 2022. Loan growth during the quarter is a result of organic growth in the commercial real estate segment.
Total investments increased 16.0% to $211.8 million, compared to $182.6 million at December 31, 2021.
Total deposits increased 4.4% to $1.24 billion, compared to $1.19 billion atDecember 31, 2021.
The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans decreased to 1.05%, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans is primarily the result of a change in loan mix resulting from purchases of residential mortgage loans during the first quarter.
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 36.3% to $12.7 million, compared to $9.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2022, net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $10.4 million.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to a provision of $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Book value per share decreased to $6.28, compared to $7.06 at December 31, 2021 primarily as a result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses within the investment portfolio.
Net interest margin increased to 3.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.17% and 3.38% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
Annualized average cost of deposits was 0.22% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 0.17% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
Net charge-offs totaled $451,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , compared to net charge-offs of $509,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and net recoveries of $25,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Capital position remains well-capitalized with a 9.56% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio compared to 9.79% as of December 31, 2021.
Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") increased to 1.28%, compared to 0.82% and 1.03% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The increase in ROAA is due to increase in net income outpacing the increase in average assets.
Annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") increased to 15.61%, compared to 8.62% and 12.12% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
Dennis Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We continued our positive earnings momentum in the third quarter as we again posted increased earnings when compared to prior quarter and third quarter 2021 results. Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which is a non-GAAP measure, grew 68% over the prior year as a result of the successful execution of our 2021 and 2022 cash deployment strategies. Our credit quality, capital, and liquidity levels remain strong and position us well for potential economic headwinds over the coming quarters."
Provided at the end of this Press Release is a reconciliation of Core Net Income, as a non-GAAP measure, to Net Income. This reconciliation excludes Non-Core items such as the Fair Value Adjustment for Trust Preferred Securities (TRUPs) and gain or loss on sale of other real estate owned (OREO). Management believes that financial results are more comparative excluding the impact of such non-core items.
Results of Operations
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 53.8% to $10.3 million, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase is the result of increases of $4.4 million in loan interest income and fees, $1.4 million in investment income, and a $437,000 decrease in the provision for credit losses and was partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in loss on fair value of junior subordinated debentures and increase of $1,546,000 in provision for income taxes.. ROAE for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 11.99%, compared to 7.55% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. ROAA was 1.03% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
The annualized average cost of deposits was 0.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 0.17% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Average interest-bearing deposits increased 15.5% between the periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 from $630.8 million to $728.3 million.
Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $32.6 million, an increase of $6.3 million, or 24.0%, from the $26.3 million reported for the same period ended September 30, 2021. The impact of the Company's 2021 and 2022 cash deployment strategies, which included over $350 million in investment and mortgage loan purchases, are reflected in the increase in net interest income. The Company's net interest margin increased from 3.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to 3.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in the net interest margin is due to increases in yields on investment securities, and yields on interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank, partially offset by increases in average deposit balances and decreases in loan yields. Loan yields decreased from 4.60% to 4.46% between the two periods. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.32% to 0.35% between the two periods. Included in interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $128,000 in fees related to Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans, compared to $778,000 for the same period ended September 30, 2021.
Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $789,000, a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to the $2.1 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a loss on the fair value of TRUPs of $2.5 million was recorded, compared to a loss of $691,000 for the same period in 2021. The change in the fair value of TRUPs reflected in noninterest income was caused by fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve. Generally, an increase in the three month LIBOR yield curve will result in negative fair value adjustments. Conversely, a decrease in the three month LIBOR yield curve will result in positive fair value adjustments. Customer service fees totaled $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Also included in noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $566,000 in nonrecurring income received from The Central Valley Fund II (SBIC), Limited Partnership.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $17.6 million, an increase of $272,000 compared to $17.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest expense increased due to increases in professional fees of $433,000 and regulatory assessments of $83,000 and was partially offset by a decrease of $228,000 in the provision for unfunded loans included in other non interest expense and a decrease of $154,000 in occupancy expense.
The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased to 52.1%, compared to 60.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This decrease is attributed to revenue growth, as well as the $566,000 in noninterest income from the investment in the limited partnership received during 2022.
The Company recorded an income tax provision of $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 28.87%, compared to 28.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Quarter Ended September 30, 2022:
For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $4.5 million and earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.26, compared to net income of $2.6 million and $0.15 per basic and diluted share for the same period ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $3.4 million and $0.20 per basic and diluted share.
Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses was $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing a $3.4 million, or 36.3%, increase from the $9.3 million reported at September 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by growth in the loan and investment portfolios. The Company's net interest margin increased from 3.17% to 3.95% between the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The increase in the net interest margin was due to increases in loan and investment balances, yields on investment securities, and yields on interest-bearing deposits at FRB, partially offset by increases in average deposit balances and decreases in loan yields. Net interest income during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased to $12.1 million, or 36.5%, from the $8.9 million reported during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $392,000, a decrease of $538,000 from the $930,000 in non-interest income reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributed to a loss of $600,000 recorded on the fair value of junior subordinated debentures for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to a loss of $35,000 recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The unrealized loss on equity securities increased $135,000 between the two periods. Customer service fees increased from $745,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to $899,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Noninterest income decreased $210,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from the $602,000 reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This was primarily due to the $566,000 in income received from the limited partnership during the second quarter and was partially offset by a decrease in the loss on the fair value of junior subordinated debentures of $269,000 between the two quarters.
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $6.21 million, reflecting a $47,000 increase from the $6.2 million reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and a $635,000 increase from the $5.6 million reported from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase between the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 resulted in part due to increases of $256,000 in professional fees and $77,000 in salaries and employee benefits, and was partially offset by a decrease of $90,000 in occupancy expense and $46,000 in regulatory assessments. The increase between the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 was primarily the result of increases of $188,000 in salaries and employee benefits and $170,000 in professional fees.
The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 29.1%, compared to 28.5% and 28.9% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets increased $38.3 million, or 2.9%, between December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Gross loan balances grew $91.2 million and investment securities increased $29.2 million. Included in the loan growth during the year were purchases of $35.6 million in residential mortgage loans during the first quarter and organic growth in the commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and real estate construction segments of the portfolio, partly offset by reductions in the agricultural and student loan portfolios and SBA PPP balances. Investment portfolio growth included purchases of $91.4 million in investment securities, partially offset by $44.9 million in sales of securities and $29.6 million in unrealized losses. In part, as a result of the loan and investment activity, total cash and cash equivalents decreased $93.2 million between December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Unfunded loan commitments decreased from $239.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $164.0 million at September 30, 2022. OREO balances totaled $4.6 million at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022.
Total deposits increased $52.7 million, or 4.4%, to $1.2 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was due to increases of $40.5 million in noninterest bearing deposits, $16.9 million in savings accounts, and $7.4 million in time deposits, offset by decreases of $12.0 million in NOW and money market accounts. In total, NOW, money market and savings accounts increased 0.8% to $648.6 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $643.8 million at December 31, 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits increased 8.5% to $517.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $476.7 million at December 31, 2021. Core deposits, which are made up of the balance of noninterest bearing deposits, NOW, money market, savings, and time deposits accounts less than $250,000, increased $52.2 million.
Shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2022 totaled $107.1 million, a decrease of $13.1 million from shareholders’ equity of $120.2 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease in equity was primarily attributed to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $18.1 million and $5.6 million in dividends paid, partially offset by $10.3 million in net income. At September 30, 2022, the accumulated other comprehensive loss totaled $19.3 million, compared to $1.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in the loss was primarily the result of net unrealized losses on investment securities of $20.8 million and was partially offset by a $2.1 million gain on junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) caused by a change in market credit spreads during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The change in unrealized loss on the investment portfolio is attributed to changes in interest rates, and not credit quality. The Company does not intend to sell and it is more likely than not that it will not be required to sell any securities that have an unrealized loss.
The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.11 per share on September 27, 2022. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 11, 2022. No assurances can be provided as to the amount and/or declaration and payment of future dividends, if any. The Company continues to be well capitalized and expects to maintain adequate capital levels.
Credit Quality
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a provision of $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net loan charge-offs totaled $488,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $1,032,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The reduced provision recorded during the year is attributed to lower net charge-offs on the student loan portfolio, decreases in nonperforming assets and change in portfolio mix, partially offset by a qualitative adjustment for economic uncertainty resulting in an increase in reserves. The qualitative adjustment is attributed to higher inflation, anticipated magnitude and impact of interest rate hikes in 2022 and uncertain business conditions. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the provision recorded was attributed to growth of the loan portfolio, agricultural loan downgrades, and net charge-offs recognized in the student loan portfolio.
The Company's allowance for loan loss totaled 1.05% of the loan portfolio at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans is primarily the result of a change in loan mix resulting from purchases of residential mortgage loans during the first quarter. The reserve required on the residential mortgage loan segment is lower than reserves required for other loan segments due to lower historical loss rates. Management considers the allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2022 to be adequate.
Non-performing assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructures (TDRs), other real estate owned through foreclosure, and loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $780,000 between December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 to $15.9 million. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 1.25% at December 31, 2021 to 1.16% at September 30, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets is attributed to decreases of $453,000 in loans past due more than 90 days and $293,000 in nonaccrual loans between December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022. OREO balances remained at $4.6 million at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments. For more information, please visit www.unitedsecuritybank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying financial tables contain a non-GAAP financial measure (net income before non-Core) within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G. In the accompanying financial table, the Company has provided a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about the Company’s results of operations and/or financial position to both investors and management. The Company provides this non-GAAP financial measure to investors to assist them in performing their analysis of its historical operating results. The non-GAAP financial measure shows the Company's operating results before consideration of certain adjustments and, consequently, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company may calculate this non-GAAP financial measure differently than other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are based on management’s knowledge and belief as of today and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented. Factors that might cause such differences, some of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, include, but are not limited to: (1) adverse developments with respect to U.S. or global economic conditions and other uncertainties, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and labor shortages, global conflict and unrest, (2) the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the effects of the steps being taken to address the pandemic and its impact on the Company’s markets, customers and employees, (3) changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, (4) interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, (5) changes in banking laws or regulations, (6) increased competition in the Company's markets, impacting the ability to execute its business plans, (7) loss of key personnel, (8) unanticipated credit losses, (9) drought, earthquakes or other natural disasters impacting the local economy and/or the condition of real estate collateral, (10) the impact of technological changes and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems, (11) uncertainty regarding the replacement of LIBOR, and (12) changes in accounting policies or procedures.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. For a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2021, and particularly the section entitled "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Readers should carefully review all disclosures the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
United Security Bancshares
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands- except share data)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Assets
Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$
37,972
$
31,057
$
42,172
Due from Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")
88,060
188,162
217,256
Cash and cash equivalents
126,032
219,219
259,428
Investment securities (at fair value)
Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities
208,560
178,902
161,732
Marketable equity securities
3,287
3,744
3,776
Total investment securities
211,847
182,646
165,508
Loans
960,549
869,314
807,937
Unearned fees and unamortized loan origination costs - net
1,617
2,219
1,177
Allowance for credit losses
(10,063
)
(9,333
)
(9,144
)
Net loans
952,103
862,200
799,970
Premises and equipment - net
8,466
8,950
9,113
Accrued interest receivable
9,485
7,530
8,246
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
4,582
4,582
4,582
Goodwill
4,488
4,488
4,488
Deferred tax assets - net
11,956
3,615
3,086
Cash surrender value of life insurance
22,680
22,338
22,043
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,135
2,594
2,743
Other assets
15,478
12,782
13,574
Total assets
$
1,369,252
$
1,330,944
$
1,292,781
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
517,230
$
476,749
$
455,584
Interest-bearing
723,588
711,357
695,131
Total deposits
1,240,818
1,188,106
1,150,715
Operating lease liabilities
2,245
2,705
2,852
Other liabilities
8,805
8,737
8,791
Junior subordinated debentures (at fair value)
10,305
11,189
11,295
Total liabilities
1,262,173
1,210,737
1,173,653
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 17,046,676 at September 30, 2022, 17,028,239 at December 31, 2021, and 17,010,288 at September 30, 2021.
59,924
59,636
59,549
Retained earnings
66,465
61,745
60,247
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,310
)
(1,174
)
(668
)
Total shareholders' equity
107,079
120,207
119,128
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,369,252
$
1,330,944
$
1,292,781
United Security Bancshares
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(in thousands - except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
11,514
$
9,731
$
9,163
$
30,363
$
25,942
Interest on investment securities
1,322
1,004
650
3,117
1,691
Interest on deposits in FRB
683
258
64
1,023
168
Total interest income
13,519
10,993
9,877
34,503
27,801
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
679
515
496
1,702
1,391
Interest on other borrowed funds
110
69
44
224
136
Total interest expense
789
584
540
1,926
1,527
Net Interest Income
12,730
10,409
9,337
32,577
26,274
Provision for Credit Losses
607
606
453
1,217
1,654
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
12,123
9,803
8,884
31,360
24,620
Noninterest Income:
Customer service fees
899
776
745
2,328
2,094
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
89
114
139
343
408
Unrealized loss on fair value of marketable equity securities
(149
)
(127
)
(14
)
(458
)
(75
)
Loss on fair value of junior subordinated debentures
(600
)
(869
)
(35
)
(2,469
)
(691
)
Gain on sale of investment securities
—
—
—
30
—
(Loss) gain on sale of assets
—
—
(5
)
—
8
Other
153
708
100
1,015
349
Total noninterest income
392
602
930
789
2,093
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
2,965
2,777
2,888
8,791
8,804
Occupancy expense
923
849
1,013
2,551
2,705
Data processing
215
145
147
475
382
Professional fees
1,089
919
833
2,957
2,524
Regulatory assessments
212
187
258
630
547
Director fees
110
116
91
345
275
Correspondent bank service charges
23
24
22
74
65
Net cost on operation and sale of OREO
33
2
24
27
67
Other
641
557
888
1,755
1,964
Total noninterest expense
6,211
5,576
6,164
17,605
17,333
Income Before Provision for Taxes
6,304
4,829
3,650
14,544
9,380
Provision for Taxes on Income
1,837
1,394
1,039
4,199
2,653
Net Income
4,467
3,435
2,611
$
10,345
$
6,727
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.26
$
0.20
$
0.15
$
0.61
$
0.40
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.26
$
0.20
$
0.15
$
0.61
$
0.40
Weighted average basic shares for EPS
17,042,479
17,036,364
17,010,288
17,036,460
17,010,236
Weighted average diluted shares for EPS
17,063,947
17,057,755
17,035,533
17,057,638
17,027,671
United Security Bancshares
Average Balances and Rates (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average Balances:
Loans (1)
$
952,518
$
906,396
$
826,754
$
910,221
$
753,424
Investment securities
215,416
192,494
170,408
198,658
146,434
Interest-bearing deposits in FRB
111,704
136,898
172,073
141,708
203,366
Total interest-earning assets
1,279,638
1,235,788
1,169,235
1,250,587
1,103,224
Allowance for credit losses
(9,902
)
(9,302
)
(9,203
)
(9,577
)
(8,762
)
Cash and due from banks
37,547
34,904
44,804
36,581
44,968
Other real estate owned
4,583
4,579
4,716
4,582
4,917
Other non-earning assets
71,291
71,529
60,771
69,506
64,235
Total average assets
$
1,383,157
$
1,337,498
$
1,270,323
$
1,351,679
$
1,208,582
Interest-bearing deposits
$
720,783
$
737,149
$
675,419
$
728,331
$
630,823
Junior subordinated debentures
10,459
10,863
11,225
10,824
11,029
Total interest-bearing liabilities
731,242
748,012
686,644
739,155
641,852
Noninterest-bearing deposits
528,033
465,926
453,159
486,983
437,482
Other liabilities
10,054
9,583
9,968
9,868
9,789
Total liabilities
1,269,329
1,223,521
1,149,771
1,236,006
1,089,123
Total equity
113,828
113,977
120,552
115,673
119,459
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,383,157
$
1,337,498
$
1,270,323
$
1,351,679
$
1,208,582
Average Rates:
Loans (1)
4.80
%
4.31
%
4.40
%
4.46
%
4.60
%
Investment securities
2.43
%
2.09
%
1.51
%
2.10
%
1.54
%
Interest-bearing deposits in FRB
2.43
%
0.76
%
0.15
%
0.97
%
0.11
%
Earning assets
4.19
%
3.57
%
3.35
%
3.69
%
3.37
%
Interest bearing deposits
0.37
%
0.28
%
0.29
%
0.31
%
0.29
%
Total deposits
0.22
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.19
%
0.17
%
Junior subordinated debentures
4.17
%
2.55
%
1.56
%
2.77
%
1.65
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.43
%
0.31
%
0.31
%
0.35
%
0.32
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.95
%
3.38
%
3.17
%
3.48
%
3.18
%
(1)
Loan amounts include nonaccrual loans, but the related interest income has been included only if collected for the period prior to the loan being placed on a nonaccrual basis.
(2)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets.