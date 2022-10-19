United Security Bancshares Reports 3rd Quarter 2022 Financial Results 10/19/2022 | 05:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields United Security Bancshares (Nasdaq: UBFO) today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company recognized net income of $10.3 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (at or for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, except where noted) Net income for the quarter increased 71.1% to $4.5 million, compared to $2.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and increased 30.0% from $3.4 million for the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2022. Loan interest income increased $2.4 million and investment securities income increased $672,000 as a result of growth in loan and investment securities portfolio balances and increases in interest rates, when compared to the third quarter of 2021. Total assets increased 2.9% to $1.37 billion, compared to $1.33 billion at December 31, 2021. Total loans, net of unearned fees, increased to $962.2 million, compared to $871.5 million at December 31, 2021 and $950.0 million at June 30, 2022. Loan growth during the quarter is a result of organic growth in the commercial real estate segment. Total investments increased 16.0% to $211.8 million, compared to $182.6 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased 4.4% to $1.24 billion, compared to $1.19 billion at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans decreased to 1.05%, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans is primarily the result of a change in loan mix resulting from purchases of residential mortgage loans during the first quarter. Net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 36.3% to $12.7 million, compared to $9.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2022, net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $10.4 million. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to a provision of $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Book value per share decreased to $6.28, compared to $7.06 at December 31, 2021 primarily as a result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses within the investment portfolio. Net interest margin increased to 3.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.17% and 3.38% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Annualized average cost of deposits was 0.22% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 0.17% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs totaled $451,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , compared to net charge-offs of $509,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and net recoveries of $25,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Capital position remains well-capitalized with a 9.56% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio compared to 9.79% as of December 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") increased to 1.28%, compared to 0.82% and 1.03% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The increase in ROAA is due to increase in net income outpacing the increase in average assets. Annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") increased to 15.61%, compared to 8.62% and 12.12% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Dennis Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We continued our positive earnings momentum in the third quarter as we again posted increased earnings when compared to prior quarter and third quarter 2021 results. Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which is a non-GAAP measure, grew 68% over the prior year as a result of the successful execution of our 2021 and 2022 cash deployment strategies. Our credit quality, capital, and liquidity levels remain strong and position us well for potential economic headwinds over the coming quarters." Provided at the end of this Press Release is a reconciliation of Core Net Income, as a non-GAAP measure, to Net Income. This reconciliation excludes Non-Core items such as the Fair Value Adjustment for Trust Preferred Securities (TRUPs) and gain or loss on sale of other real estate owned (OREO). Management believes that financial results are more comparative excluding the impact of such non-core items. Results of Operations Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 53.8% to $10.3 million, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase is the result of increases of $4.4 million in loan interest income and fees, $1.4 million in investment income, and a $437,000 decrease in the provision for credit losses and was partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in loss on fair value of junior subordinated debentures and increase of $1,546,000 in provision for income taxes.. ROAE for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 11.99%, compared to 7.55% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. ROAA was 1.03% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The annualized average cost of deposits was 0.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 0.17% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Average interest-bearing deposits increased 15.5% between the periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 from $630.8 million to $728.3 million. Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $32.6 million, an increase of $6.3 million, or 24.0%, from the $26.3 million reported for the same period ended September 30, 2021. The impact of the Company's 2021 and 2022 cash deployment strategies, which included over $350 million in investment and mortgage loan purchases, are reflected in the increase in net interest income. The Company's net interest margin increased from 3.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to 3.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in the net interest margin is due to increases in yields on investment securities, and yields on interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank, partially offset by increases in average deposit balances and decreases in loan yields. Loan yields decreased from 4.60% to 4.46% between the two periods. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.32% to 0.35% between the two periods. Included in interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $128,000 in fees related to Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans, compared to $778,000 for the same period ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $789,000, a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to the $2.1 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a loss on the fair value of TRUPs of $2.5 million was recorded, compared to a loss of $691,000 for the same period in 2021. The change in the fair value of TRUPs reflected in noninterest income was caused by fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve. Generally, an increase in the three month LIBOR yield curve will result in negative fair value adjustments. Conversely, a decrease in the three month LIBOR yield curve will result in positive fair value adjustments. Customer service fees totaled $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Also included in noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $566,000 in nonrecurring income received from The Central Valley Fund II (SBIC), Limited Partnership. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $17.6 million, an increase of $272,000 compared to $17.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest expense increased due to increases in professional fees of $433,000 and regulatory assessments of $83,000 and was partially offset by a decrease of $228,000 in the provision for unfunded loans included in other non interest expense and a decrease of $154,000 in occupancy expense. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased to 52.1%, compared to 60.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This decrease is attributed to revenue growth, as well as the $566,000 in noninterest income from the investment in the limited partnership received during 2022. The Company recorded an income tax provision of $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 28.87%, compared to 28.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Quarter Ended September 30, 2022: For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $4.5 million and earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.26, compared to net income of $2.6 million and $0.15 per basic and diluted share for the same period ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $3.4 million and $0.20 per basic and diluted share. Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses was $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing a $3.4 million, or 36.3%, increase from the $9.3 million reported at September 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by growth in the loan and investment portfolios. The Company's net interest margin increased from 3.17% to 3.95% between the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The increase in the net interest margin was due to increases in loan and investment balances, yields on investment securities, and yields on interest-bearing deposits at FRB, partially offset by increases in average deposit balances and decreases in loan yields. Net interest income during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased to $12.1 million, or 36.5%, from the $8.9 million reported during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $392,000, a decrease of $538,000 from the $930,000 in non-interest income reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributed to a loss of $600,000 recorded on the fair value of junior subordinated debentures for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to a loss of $35,000 recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The unrealized loss on equity securities increased $135,000 between the two periods. Customer service fees increased from $745,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to $899,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Noninterest income decreased $210,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from the $602,000 reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This was primarily due to the $566,000 in income received from the limited partnership during the second quarter and was partially offset by a decrease in the loss on the fair value of junior subordinated debentures of $269,000 between the two quarters. Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $6.21 million, reflecting a $47,000 increase from the $6.2 million reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and a $635,000 increase from the $5.6 million reported from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase between the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 resulted in part due to increases of $256,000 in professional fees and $77,000 in salaries and employee benefits, and was partially offset by a decrease of $90,000 in occupancy expense and $46,000 in regulatory assessments. The increase between the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 was primarily the result of increases of $188,000 in salaries and employee benefits and $170,000 in professional fees. The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 29.1%, compared to 28.5% and 28.9% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Balance Sheet Review Total assets increased $38.3 million, or 2.9%, between December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Gross loan balances grew $91.2 million and investment securities increased $29.2 million. Included in the loan growth during the year were purchases of $35.6 million in residential mortgage loans during the first quarter and organic growth in the commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and real estate construction segments of the portfolio, partly offset by reductions in the agricultural and student loan portfolios and SBA PPP balances. Investment portfolio growth included purchases of $91.4 million in investment securities, partially offset by $44.9 million in sales of securities and $29.6 million in unrealized losses. In part, as a result of the loan and investment activity, total cash and cash equivalents decreased $93.2 million between December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Unfunded loan commitments decreased from $239.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $164.0 million at September 30, 2022. OREO balances totaled $4.6 million at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Total deposits increased $52.7 million, or 4.4%, to $1.2 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was due to increases of $40.5 million in noninterest bearing deposits, $16.9 million in savings accounts, and $7.4 million in time deposits, offset by decreases of $12.0 million in NOW and money market accounts. In total, NOW, money market and savings accounts increased 0.8% to $648.6 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $643.8 million at December 31, 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits increased 8.5% to $517.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $476.7 million at December 31, 2021. Core deposits, which are made up of the balance of noninterest bearing deposits, NOW, money market, savings, and time deposits accounts less than $250,000, increased $52.2 million. Shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2022 totaled $107.1 million, a decrease of $13.1 million from shareholders’ equity of $120.2 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease in equity was primarily attributed to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $18.1 million and $5.6 million in dividends paid, partially offset by $10.3 million in net income. At September 30, 2022, the accumulated other comprehensive loss totaled $19.3 million, compared to $1.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in the loss was primarily the result of net unrealized losses on investment securities of $20.8 million and was partially offset by a $2.1 million gain on junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) caused by a change in market credit spreads during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The change in unrealized loss on the investment portfolio is attributed to changes in interest rates, and not credit quality. The Company does not intend to sell and it is more likely than not that it will not be required to sell any securities that have an unrealized loss. The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.11 per share on September 27, 2022. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 11, 2022. No assurances can be provided as to the amount and/or declaration and payment of future dividends, if any. The Company continues to be well capitalized and expects to maintain adequate capital levels. Credit Quality The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a provision of $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net loan charge-offs totaled $488,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $1,032,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The reduced provision recorded during the year is attributed to lower net charge-offs on the student loan portfolio, decreases in nonperforming assets and change in portfolio mix, partially offset by a qualitative adjustment for economic uncertainty resulting in an increase in reserves. The qualitative adjustment is attributed to higher inflation, anticipated magnitude and impact of interest rate hikes in 2022 and uncertain business conditions. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the provision recorded was attributed to growth of the loan portfolio, agricultural loan downgrades, and net charge-offs recognized in the student loan portfolio. The Company's allowance for loan loss totaled 1.05% of the loan portfolio at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans is primarily the result of a change in loan mix resulting from purchases of residential mortgage loans during the first quarter. The reserve required on the residential mortgage loan segment is lower than reserves required for other loan segments due to lower historical loss rates. Management considers the allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2022 to be adequate. Non-performing assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructures (TDRs), other real estate owned through foreclosure, and loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $780,000 between December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 to $15.9 million. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 1.25% at December 31, 2021 to 1.16% at September 30, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets is attributed to decreases of $453,000 in loans past due more than 90 days and $293,000 in nonaccrual loans between December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022. OREO balances remained at $4.6 million at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022. About United Security Bancshares United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments. For more information, please visit www.unitedsecuritybank.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release and the accompanying financial tables contain a non-GAAP financial measure (net income before non-Core) within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G. In the accompanying financial table, the Company has provided a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about the Company’s results of operations and/or financial position to both investors and management. The Company provides this non-GAAP financial measure to investors to assist them in performing their analysis of its historical operating results. The non-GAAP financial measure shows the Company's operating results before consideration of certain adjustments and, consequently, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company may calculate this non-GAAP financial measure differently than other companies. Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are based on management’s knowledge and belief as of today and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented. Factors that might cause such differences, some of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, include, but are not limited to: (1) adverse developments with respect to U.S. or global economic conditions and other uncertainties, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and labor shortages, global conflict and unrest, (2) the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the effects of the steps being taken to address the pandemic and its impact on the Company’s markets, customers and employees, (3) changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, (4) interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, (5) changes in banking laws or regulations, (6) increased competition in the Company's markets, impacting the ability to execute its business plans, (7) loss of key personnel, (8) unanticipated credit losses, (9) drought, earthquakes or other natural disasters impacting the local economy and/or the condition of real estate collateral, (10) the impact of technological changes and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems, (11) uncertainty regarding the replacement of LIBOR, and (12) changes in accounting policies or procedures. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. For a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2021, and particularly the section entitled "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Readers should carefully review all disclosures the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. United Security Bancshares Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands- except share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Assets Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 37,972 $ 31,057 $ 42,172 Due from Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") 88,060 188,162 217,256 Cash and cash equivalents 126,032 219,219 259,428 Investment securities (at fair value) Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities 208,560 178,902 161,732 Marketable equity securities 3,287 3,744 3,776 Total investment securities 211,847 182,646 165,508 Loans 960,549 869,314 807,937 Unearned fees and unamortized loan origination costs - net 1,617 2,219 1,177 Allowance for credit losses (10,063 ) (9,333 ) (9,144 ) Net loans 952,103 862,200 799,970 Premises and equipment - net 8,466 8,950 9,113 Accrued interest receivable 9,485 7,530 8,246 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 4,582 4,582 4,582 Goodwill 4,488 4,488 4,488 Deferred tax assets - net 11,956 3,615 3,086 Cash surrender value of life insurance 22,680 22,338 22,043 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,135 2,594 2,743 Other assets 15,478 12,782 13,574 Total assets $ 1,369,252 $ 1,330,944 $ 1,292,781 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 517,230 $ 476,749 $ 455,584 Interest-bearing 723,588 711,357 695,131 Total deposits 1,240,818 1,188,106 1,150,715 Operating lease liabilities 2,245 2,705 2,852 Other liabilities 8,805 8,737 8,791 Junior subordinated debentures (at fair value) 10,305 11,189 11,295 Total liabilities 1,262,173 1,210,737 1,173,653 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 17,046,676 at September 30, 2022, 17,028,239 at December 31, 2021, and 17,010,288 at September 30, 2021. 59,924 59,636 59,549 Retained earnings 66,465 61,745 60,247 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,310 ) (1,174 ) (668 ) Total shareholders' equity 107,079 120,207 119,128 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,369,252 $ 1,330,944 $ 1,292,781 United Security Bancshares Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands - except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 11,514 $ 9,731 $ 9,163 $ 30,363 $ 25,942 Interest on investment securities 1,322 1,004 650 3,117 1,691 Interest on deposits in FRB 683 258 64 1,023 168 Total interest income 13,519 10,993 9,877 34,503 27,801 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 679 515 496 1,702 1,391 Interest on other borrowed funds 110 69 44 224 136 Total interest expense 789 584 540 1,926 1,527 Net Interest Income 12,730 10,409 9,337 32,577 26,274 Provision for Credit Losses 607 606 453 1,217 1,654 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 12,123 9,803 8,884 31,360 24,620 Noninterest Income: Customer service fees 899 776 745 2,328 2,094 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 89 114 139 343 408 Unrealized loss on fair value of marketable equity securities (149 ) (127 ) (14 ) (458 ) (75 ) Loss on fair value of junior subordinated debentures (600 ) (869 ) (35 ) (2,469 ) (691 ) Gain on sale of investment securities — — — 30 — (Loss) gain on sale of assets — — (5 ) — 8 Other 153 708 100 1,015 349 Total noninterest income 392 602 930 789 2,093 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 2,965 2,777 2,888 8,791 8,804 Occupancy expense 923 849 1,013 2,551 2,705 Data processing 215 145 147 475 382 Professional fees 1,089 919 833 2,957 2,524 Regulatory assessments 212 187 258 630 547 Director fees 110 116 91 345 275 Correspondent bank service charges 23 24 22 74 65 Net cost on operation and sale of OREO 33 2 24 27 67 Other 641 557 888 1,755 1,964 Total noninterest expense 6,211 5,576 6,164 17,605 17,333 Income Before Provision for Taxes 6,304 4,829 3,650 14,544 9,380 Provision for Taxes on Income 1,837 1,394 1,039 4,199 2,653 Net Income 4,467 3,435 2,611 $ 10,345 $ 6,727 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.61 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.61 $ 0.40 Weighted average basic shares for EPS 17,042,479 17,036,364 17,010,288 17,036,460 17,010,236 Weighted average diluted shares for EPS 17,063,947 17,057,755 17,035,533 17,057,638 17,027,671 United Security Bancshares Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Balances: Loans (1) $ 952,518 $ 906,396 $ 826,754 $ 910,221 $ 753,424 Investment securities 215,416 192,494 170,408 198,658 146,434 Interest-bearing deposits in FRB 111,704 136,898 172,073 141,708 203,366 Total interest-earning assets 1,279,638 1,235,788 1,169,235 1,250,587 1,103,224 Allowance for credit losses (9,902 ) (9,302 ) (9,203 ) (9,577 ) (8,762 ) Cash and due from banks 37,547 34,904 44,804 36,581 44,968 Other real estate owned 4,583 4,579 4,716 4,582 4,917 Other non-earning assets 71,291 71,529 60,771 69,506 64,235 Total average assets $ 1,383,157 $ 1,337,498 $ 1,270,323 $ 1,351,679 $ 1,208,582 Interest-bearing deposits $ 720,783 $ 737,149 $ 675,419 $ 728,331 $ 630,823 Junior subordinated debentures 10,459 10,863 11,225 10,824 11,029 Total interest-bearing liabilities 731,242 748,012 686,644 739,155 641,852 Noninterest-bearing deposits 528,033 465,926 453,159 486,983 437,482 Other liabilities 10,054 9,583 9,968 9,868 9,789 Total liabilities 1,269,329 1,223,521 1,149,771 1,236,006 1,089,123 Total equity 113,828 113,977 120,552 115,673 119,459 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,383,157 $ 1,337,498 $ 1,270,323 $ 1,351,679 $ 1,208,582 Average Rates: Loans (1) 4.80 % 4.31 % 4.40 % 4.46 % 4.60 % Investment securities 2.43 % 2.09 % 1.51 % 2.10 % 1.54 % Interest-bearing deposits in FRB 2.43 % 0.76 % 0.15 % 0.97 % 0.11 % Earning assets 4.19 % 3.57 % 3.35 % 3.69 % 3.37 % Interest bearing deposits 0.37 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.29 % Total deposits 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.17 % Junior subordinated debentures 4.17 % 2.55 % 1.56 % 2.77 % 1.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.43 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.35 % 0.32 % Net interest margin (2) 3.95 % 3.38 % 3.17 % 3.48 % 3.18 % (1) Loan amounts include nonaccrual loans, but the related interest income has been included only if collected for the period prior to the loan being placed on a nonaccrual basis. (2) Net interest margin is computed by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets. United Security Bancshares Condensed - Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,032 $ 107,246 $ 224,934 $ 219,219 $ 259,428 Investment securities 211,847 215,774 183,527 182,646 165,508 Loans 962,166 949,991 879,379 871,533 809,114 Allowance for credit losses (10,063 ) (9,907 ) (9,276 ) (9,333 ) (9,144 ) Net loans 952,103 940,084 870,103 862,200 799,970 Other assets 79,270 76,413 71,238 66,879 67,875 Total assets $ 1,369,252 $ 1,339,517 $ 1,349,802 $ 1,330,944 $ 1,292,781 Non-interest-bearing $ 517,230 $ 473,013 $ 465,043 $ 476,749 $ 455,584 Interest-bearing 723,588 735,181 749,289 711,357 695,131 Total deposits 1,240,818 1,208,194 1,214,332 1,188,106 1,150,715 Other liabilities 21,355 21,322 21,896 22,631 22,938 Total liabilities 1,262,173 1,229,516 1,236,228 1,210,737 1,173,653 Total shareholders' equity 107,079 110,001 113,574 120,207 119,128 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,369,252 $ 1,339,517 $ 1,349,802 $ 1,330,944 $ 1,292,781 United Security Bancshares Condensed - Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Quarters Ended: September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Total interest income $ 13,519 $ 10,993 $ 9,991 $ 9,930 $ 9,877 Total interest expense 789 584 553 552 540 Net interest income 12,730 10,409 9,438 9,378 9,337 Provision for credit losses 607 606 5 453 453 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,123 9,803 9,433 8,925 8,884 Total non-interest income (loss) 392 602 (206 ) 1,291 930 Total non-interest expense 6,211 5,576 5,816 6,282 6,164 Income before provision for taxes 6,304 4,829 3,411 3,934 3,650 Provision for taxes on income 1,837 1,394 968 564 1,039 Net income $ 4,467 $ 3,435 $ 2,443 $ 3,370 $ 2,611 United Security Bancshares Nonperforming Assets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Real estate - construction & development $ 11,015 $ 11,226 11,273 Agricultural 130 212 278 Total nonaccrual loans $ 11,145 $ 11,438 $ 11,551 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing — 453 318 Restructured loans 142 176 198 Total nonperforming loans $ 11,287 $ 12,067 $ 12,067 Other real estate owned 4,582 4,582 4,582 Total nonperforming assets $ 15,869 $ 16,649 $ 16,649 Nonperforming loans to total gross loans 1.18 % 1.39 % 1.49 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.16 % 1.25 % 1.29 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 89.16 % 77.34 % 75.78 % United Security Bancshares Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on average assets 1.28 % 0.82 % 1.03 % 0.75 % Return on average equity 15.61 % 8.62 % 11.99 % 7.55 % Annualized net charge-off (recoveries) to average loans 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.07 % 0.18 % September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Shares outstanding - period end 17,046,676 17,028,239 Book value per share $ 6.28 $ 7.06 Efficiency ratio (1) 52.10 % 58.89 % Total impaired loans $ 11,829 $ 12,034 Net loan to deposit ratio 76.73 % 72.57 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.05 % 1.07 % Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets (leverage) Company 9.56 % 9.79 % Bank 9.60 % 9.64 % (1) Efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus total noninterest income. United Security Bancshares Net Income before Non-Core Reconciliation Non-GAAP Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change $ Change % Net income $ 10,345 $ 6,727 $ 3,618 53.8 % Junior subordinated debenture (1) fair value adjustment (2,469 ) (691 ) Loss on sale of OREO (2) — (1 ) Total non-core items (2,469 ) (692 ) Income tax effect 716 201 Non-core items net of taxes (1,753 ) (491 ) Non-GAAP core net income $ 12,098 $ 7,218 $ 4,880 67.6 % (1) Junior subordinated debenture fair value adjustment is not part of core income and depending upon market rates, can “add to” or “subtract from” core income and mask non-GAAP core income change. (2) Write down or loss on sale of OREO is considered a one-time event and therefore is not part of core income. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019006117/en/

© Business Wire 2022 All news about UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES 05:34p Earnings Flash (UBFO) UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES Posts Q3 EPS $0.26 MT 05:33p United Security Bancshares Reports 3rd Quarter 2022 Financial Results BU 10/07 UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Ex-dividend day for FA 10/06 Sector Update: Financial Stocks Still Fading Shortly Before Thursday Close MT 10/06 Sector Update: Financial Stocks Drifting Lower MT 10/06 United Security Bancshares Names Steven J. Leen Interim Finance Chief MT 10/06 United Security Bancshares and United Security Bank Announce CFO Changes, Effective Oct.. CI 10/06 United Security Bancshares : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K) AQ 09/29 United Security Bancshares : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 09/29 United Security Bancshares Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.11/Share; Payable Oct. 25 to .. MT