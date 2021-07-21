United Security Bancshares : reports 2nd quarter net income of $2.7 million (Form 8-K)

United Security Bancshares reports 2nd quarter net income of $2.7 million





FRESNO, CA - July 21, 2021. United Security Bancshares (Nasdaq: UBFO) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company recognized net income of $4.1 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.





Second Quarter 2021 Highlights(at or for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, except where noted)

▪Net income for the quarter increased 34.44% to $2.7 million, compared to $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase is primarily the result of an increase of $859,000 in loan interest income and fees, and decrease in OREO expense of $890,000.

▪Total assets increased 12.67% to $1.23 billion, compared to $1.09 billionat December 31, 2020.

▪Total loans, net of unearned fees, increased 28.69% to $842.0 million, compared to $654.3 million at December 31, 2020.

▪Total investments increased 98.12%, or $84.6 million, to $170.8 million, compared to $86.2 million at December 31, 2020.

▪Total deposits increased 14.46% to $1.09 billion, compared to $952.7 million atDecember 31, 2020.

▪The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans decreased to 1.09%, compared to 1.30% at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans is from improved credit quality resulting from an increase in residential mortgage loans purchased during the quarter.

▪Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $8.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $7.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

▪Book value per share increased to $6.96, compared to $6.93 at December 31, 2020.

▪Net interest margin decreased to 3.22% from 3.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

▪Annualized average cost of deposits decreased to 0.17% from 0.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

▪Net charge-offs totaled $174,000, compared to net charge-offs of $686,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

▪Capital position remains well-capitalized with a 10.28% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio compared to 11.37% as of December 31, 2020.

▪Annualized return on average assets ('ROAA') was 0.89%, compared to 0.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

▪Annualized return on average equity ('ROAE') was 9.15%, compared to 6.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.





Dennis Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: 'We successfully executed the first phase of our 2021 Strategy to deploy excess cash during the second quarter, and although this improved our results for the second quarter, we will see the full impact reflected in our earnings during the third quarter and beyond. We grew our loan and investment portfolios by $189 million during the second quarter and also grew deposits by $43 million. Our outlook on growth and profitability for the second half of 2021 remains upbeat.'





Results of Operations





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021:





Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $653,000 when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease is the result of the change in the fair value of junior subordinated debentures, partially offset by lower provision for credit losses. The change in fair value of junior subordinated debentures, which is caused by changes in LIBOR rates, reflected as a $1.5 million gain for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a $656,000 loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The provision for credit losses was $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. ROAE for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 7.00%, compared to 8.09% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. ROAA was 0.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.98% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.





The annualized average cost of deposits was 0.17% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease from 0.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the cost of deposits is primarily attributed to decreases in deposit rates made during 2020 and being fully reflected in 2021. Average interest-bearing deposits increased 19.56% between the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2021 from $508.6 million to $608.1 million, respectively.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $16.9 million, an increase of $491,000, or 2.99%, from $16.4 million for the same period ended June 30, 2020. The Company's net interest margin contracted from 3.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to 3.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was the result of decreases in yields on loans, investment securities, and interest-bearing deposits held at the federal reserve resulting from the low interest rate environment. This decrease is partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-bearing liabilities. Loan yields decreased from 5.30% to 4.72% between the two periods. The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 0.50% to 0.32% between the two periods. Included in interest income for six months ended June 30, 2021 were $544,000 in fees related to SBA PPP loans.





Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $1.2 million, a decrease of $2.6 million when compared to the $3.8 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Customer service fees totaled $1.3 million for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest income decreased primarily due to a loss on the fair value of junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) of $656,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a gain of $1.5 million for the same period in 2020. The change in the fair value of TRUPs reflected in noninterest income was caused by fluctuations in the LIBOR yield curve. Noninterest income for the six month ended June 30, 2020, includes a $310,000 gain in proceeds from bank-owned life insurance.





For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $11.2 million, a decrease of $264,000 compared to $11.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest expense decreased primarily due to a decrease in OREO expense of $890,000 which included the write-down of $727,000 on a property during 2020. Offsetting that decrease were increases in salaries and employee benefits and professional fees of $508,000 and $144,000, respectively.





The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased to 61.72%, compared to 56.49% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase is attributed to the decrease in total interest and noninterest income.





The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 28.16%, compared to 28.56% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.





Quarter Ended June 30, 2021:





For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $2.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.16, compared to net income of $2.0 million and $0.12 per diluted share for the same period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the immediately trailing quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $1.4 million and $0.08 per diluted share.





Net interest income was $8.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing a $1.2 million, or 15.27%, increase compared to the same period ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income is driven by additional income generated by loan and investment portfolio growth. The Company's net interest margin decreased from 3.39% to 3.22% between the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The reduction in net interest margin is driven by the reduction in yields on all interest earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in average rate paid on deposits. Net interest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased 10.5% from the $8.0 million reported during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Included in net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is the partial impact of the loan and investment purchases made during the second quarter.





Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $1.3 million, an increase of $108,000 from the $1.2 million in non-interest income reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase is attributed to a $407,000 increase in the fair value of TRUPs, recorded as a $377,000 gain for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to a $30,000 loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The change in the fair value of TRUPs reflected in noninterest income was caused by a decrease in the LIBOR yield curve. Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, includes a $310,000 non-recurring gain in proceeds from bank-owned life insurance. Noninterest income increased $1.5 million between the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The increase is attributed to the change in the fair value of junior subordinated debentures, which was reported as a $1.0 million loss during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.





Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $5.6 million, reflecting a $84,000 decrease over $5.7 million reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a $40,000 increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 . Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 includes a $726,000 write down on OREO and lower employee salary expense due to reduced work hours as a result of COVID-19.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $798,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $537,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 28.48%, compared to 28.40% and 27.6% for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.





Balance Sheet Review





Total assets increased $138.4 million, or 12.67%, between June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Gross loan balances increased $185.7 million and $84.6 million in investment securities. As a result of growth in the loan and investment portfolios, total cash and cash equivalents decreased $133.2 million between December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Unfunded loan commitments decreased from $216.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $192.5 million at June 30, 2021. OREO balances decreased from $5.0 million at December 31, 2020 to $4.8 million at June 30, 2021. The reduction is attributed to the receipt of partial proceeds on the sale of one OREO property during the quarter.





Total deposits increased $137.8 million, or 14.46%, to $1.09 billion during the six months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was due to increases of $50.2 million in noninterest bearing deposits, $76.8 million in NOW and money market accounts, $9.1 million in savings accounts, and an increase of $1.6 million in time deposits. In total, NOW, money market and savings accounts increased 17.22% to $585.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $499.2 million at December 31, 2020. Noninterest bearing deposits increased 12.82% to $442.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $391.9 million at December 31, 2020. Core deposits, which are made up of the balance of noninterest bearing deposits, NOW, money market, savings, and time deposits accounts less than $250,000, increased $137.0 million.





Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2021 was $118.4 million, an increase of $558,000 from shareholders' equity of $117.8 million at December 31, 2020. This increase in equity was the result of net retained earnings and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. At June 30, 2021 there was an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $638,000, as compared to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $728,000 at December 31, 2020. The change from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021 was the result of a gain on junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) caused by a change in market credit spreads during the six month period ended.





The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.11 per share on June 22, 2021. The dividend was payable on July 16, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2021. No assurances can be provided that future dividends will be declared and/or as to the timing of such future dividends, if any. The Company continues to be well capitalized and expects to maintain adequate capital levels.





Credit Quality





The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a provision of $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net loan charge-offs totaled $523,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs totaled $174,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $686,000 and $348,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The provision recorded during the year is attributed to loan portfolio growth, agricultural loan downgrades,student loan charge-offs, partially offset by the continuation of the positive trend in non-consumer loss factor adjustments. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 the provision recorded was attributed to growth of the loan portfolio, net charge-offs, and economic uncertainty resulting from COVID-19. In 2020, the Company had executed a total of 28 payment deferrals or modifications on outstanding loan balances of $70.0 million in connection with the COVID-19 relief provided by the CARES Act and interagency guidance issued in March 2020. The Company has not recognized any losses on the loan modifications and as of June 30, 2021, there were no modifications outstanding.





The Company's allowance for loan loss totaled 1.09% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.30% at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans is from improved credit quality resulting from an increase in residential mortgage loans purchased during the quarter. The reserve required on the residential mortgage loan segment is lower than reserves required for other loan segments due to lower historical loss rates. In determining the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, the judgment of the Company's management is a significant factor. Management considers the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2021 to be adequate.





Non-performing assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructures (TDRs), other real estate owned through foreclosure (OREO), and loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $962,000 between December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 to $16.6 million. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from

1.61% at December 31, 2020 to 1.35% at June 30, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets is primarily attributed to the reduction in past due loans more than 90 days and still accruing interest from $513,000 at December 31, 2020 to $156,000 at June 30, 2021. Additionally, total restructured loans decreased $353,000 between December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, and nonaccrual loans decreased $231,000 between December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 to $11.3 million. OREO balances decreased from $5.0 million at December 31, 2020 to $4.8 million at June 30, 2021.





Provided at the end of this Press Release is a reconciliation of Core Net Income, as a non-GAAP measure, to Net Income. This reconciliation excludes Non-Core items such as the Fair Value Adjustment for TRUPs and gain or loss on sale of other real estate owned (OREO). Management believes that financial results are more comparative excluding the impact of such non-core items.





About United Security Bancshares





United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments. For more information, please visit www.unitedsecuritybank.com.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures





This press release and the accompanying financial tables contain a non-GAAP financial measure (Net Income before Non-Core) within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G. In the accompanying financial tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about the Company's results of operations and/or financial position to both investors and management. The Company provides this non-GAAP financial measure to investors to assist them in performing their analysis of its historical operating results. The non-GAAP financial measure shows the Company's operating results before consideration of certain adjustments and, consequently, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company may calculate this non-GAAP financial measure differently than other companies.





Forward-Looking Statements





This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include the words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' 'would,' 'should,' 'could,' or 'may.' Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented. Factors that might cause such differences, some of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, include, but are not limited to: (1) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other similar outbreaks, including the effects of the steps being taken to address the pandemic and their impact on the Company's markets, customers and employees, (2) changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, (3) changes in interest rates, (4) changes in banking laws or regulations, (5) increased competition in the Company's markets, impacting the ability to execute its business plans, (6) loss of key personnel, (7) unanticipated credit losses, (8) drought, earthquakes or other natural disasters impacting the local economy and/or the condition of real estate collateral, (9) the impact of technological changes and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems, (10) uncertainty regarding the replacement of LIBOR, and (11) changes in accounting policies or procedures.





The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. For a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2020, and particularly the section entitled 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.' Readers should carefully review all disclosures the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

United Security Bancshares Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 43,240 $ 29,490 $ 34,985 Due from Federal Reserve Bank ('FRB') 117,668 264,579 194,556 Cash and cash equivalents 160,908 294,069 229,541 Investment securities (at fair value) Available-for-sale ('AFS') securities 166,976 82,341 92,877 Marketable equity securities 3,791 3,851 3,862 Total investment securities 170,767 86,192 96,739 Loans 841,103 655,411 649,654 Unearned fees and unamortized loan origination costs - net 946 (1,064) (1,004) Allowance for credit losses (9,200) (8,522) (8,862) Net loans 832,849 645,825 639,788 Premises and equipment - net 8,877 9,110 9,441 Accrued interest receivable 8,600 8,164 9,146 Other real estate owned 4,753 5,004 5,018 Goodwill 4,488 4,488 4,488 Deferred tax assets - net 3,063 2,907 2,574 Cash surrender value of life insurance 21,904 20,715 20,279 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,600 2,864 3,065 Other assets 12,246 13,316 11,294 Total assets $ 1,231,055 $ 1,092,654 $ 1,031,373 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest-bearing $ 442,140 $ 391,897 $ 362,010 Interest-bearing 648,302 560,754 531,102 Total deposits 1,090,442 952,651 893,112 Operating lease liabilities 2,707 2,967 3,168 Other liabilities 8,288 8,305 7,862 Junior subordinated debentures (at fair value) 11,253 10,924 9,771 Total liabilities 1,112,690 974,847 913,913 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 17,010,288 at June 30, 2021, 17,009,883 at December 31, 2020, and 16,977,239 at June 30, 2020. 59,496 59,397 59,181 Retained earnings 59,507 59,138 58,680 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (638) (728) (401) Total shareholders' equity 118,365 117,807 117,460 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,231,055 $ 1,092,654 $ 1,031,373





United Security Bancshares Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 8,708 $ 8,071 $ 7,849 $ 16,779 $ 16,348 Interest on investment securities 654 387 356 1,041 784 Interest on deposits in FRB 42 62 38 104 605 Total interest income 9,404 8,520 8,243 17,924 17,737 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 468 427 447 895 1,111 Interest on other borrowed funds 45 46 83 92 180 Total interest expense 513 473 530 987 1,291 Net Interest Income 8,891 8,047 7,713 16,937 16,446 Provision for Credit Losses 826 375 428 1,201 2,134 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 8,065 7,672 7,285 15,736 14,312 Noninterest Income: Customer service fees 692 656 618 1,348 1,346 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 138 132 127 269 258 Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value of marketable equity securities - (60) 71 (60) 85 Gain on proceeds from bank-owned life insurance - - 310 - 310 Gain (loss) on fair value of junior subordinated debentures 377 (1,033) (30) (656) 1,469 Gain on sale of assets - - - 13 - Other 115 133 118 248 328 Total noninterest income 1,322 (172) 1,214 1,162 3,796 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 2,893 3,024 2,414 5,917 5,409 Occupancy expense 837 856 869 1,693 1,723 Data processing 148 87 135 235 247 Professional fees 865 827 691 1,690 1,546 Regulatory assessments 123 166 77 289 162 Director fees 92 92 94 184 188 Correspondent bank service charges 23 19 17 42 33 Net cost on operation and sale of OREO 18 25 780 43 933 Other 606 469 612 1,077 1,193 Total noninterest expense 5,605 5,565 5,689 11,170 11,434 Income Before Provision for Taxes 3,782 1,935 2,810 5,728 6,674 Provision for Taxes on Income 1,077 537 798 1,613 1,906 Net Income 2,705 1,398 2,012 $ 4,115 $ 4,768 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.28 Weighted average basic shares for EPS 17,010,288 17,010,131 16,975,588 17,010,210 16,974,845 Weighted average diluted shares for EPS 17,032,878 17,026,752 16,988,778 17,027,477 16,992,223

United Security Bancshares Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 2021 2020 Average Balances: Loans (1) $ 762,090 $ 669,723 $ 636,840 $ 716,162 $ 619,950 Investment securities 164,908 103,236 97,209 134,243 89,655 Interest-bearing deposits in FRB 180,061 258,918 182,755 219,272 180,751 Total interest-earning assets 1,107,059 1,031,877 916,804 1,069,677 890,356 Allowance for credit losses (8,552) (8,507) (9,124) (8,535) (8,515) Cash and due from banks 48,415 41,650 28,432 45,051 28,857 Other real estate owned 4,965 5,074 5,969 5,019 6,452 Other non-earning assets 71,387 60,641 64,224 66,048 62,845 Total average assets $ 1,223,274 $ 1,130,735 $ 1,006,305 $ 1,177,260 $ 979,995 Interest-bearing deposits $ 637,444 $ 578,513 $ 516,271 $ 608,141 $ 508,648 Junior subordinated debentures 10,961 10,896 8,494 10,929 9,605 Total interest-bearing liabilities 648,405 589,409 524,765 619,070 518,253 Non-interest-bearing deposits 446,352 412,455 352,309 429,513 333,330 Other liabilities 9,657 9,914 10,120 9,773 9,899 Total liabilities 1,104,414 1,011,778 887,194 1,058,356 861,482 Total equity 118,860 118,957 119,111 118,904 118,513 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,223,274 $ 1,130,735 $ 1,006,305 $ 1,177,260 $ 979,995 Average Rates: Loans (1) 4.58 % 4.89 % 4.96 % 4.72 % 5.30 % Investment securities 1.59 % 1.52 % 1.47 % 1.56 % 1.76 % Interest-bearing deposits in FRB 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.67 % Earning assets 3.41 % 3.35 % 3.62 % 3.38 % 4.01 % Interest bearing deposits 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.30 % 0.44 % Total deposits 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.27 % Junior subordinated debentures 1.65 % 1.71 % 3.93 % 1.70 % 3.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.50 % Net interest margin (2) 3.22 % 3.16 % 3.39 % 3.19 % 3.72 %

(1) Loan amounts include nonaccrual loans, but the related interest income has been included only if collected for the period prior to the loan being placed on a nonaccrual basis.

(2) Net interest margin is computed by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets.





United Security Bancshares Condensed - Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,908 $ 307,909 $ 294,069 $ 323,332 $ 229,541 Investment securities 170,767 147,340 86,192 91,782 96,739 Loans 842,049 674,489 654,347 660,444 648,650 Allowance for credit losses (9,200) (8,549) (8,522) (8,708) (8,862) Net loans 832,849 665,940 645,825 651,736 639,788 Other assets 66,531 65,747 66,568 67,097 65,305 Total assets $ 1,231,055 $ 1,186,936 $ 1,092,654 $ 1,133,947 $ 1,031,373 Non-interest-bearing $ 442,140 $ 429,005 $ 391,897 $ 430,028 $ 362,010 Interest-bearing 648,302 618,776 560,754 564,755 531,102 Total deposits 1,090,442 1,047,781 952,651 994,783 893,112 Other liabilities 22,248 21,822 22,196 21,111 20,801 Total liabilities 1,112,690 1,069,603 974,847 1,015,894 913,913 Total shareholders' equity 118,365 117,333 117,807 118,053 117,460 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,231,055 $ 1,186,936 $ 1,092,654 $ 1,133,947 $ 1,031,373





United Security Bancshares Condensed - Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Quarters Ended: June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Total interest income $ 9,404 $ 8,520 $ 8,496 $ 7,968 $ 8,107 Total interest expense 513 473 499 500 530 Net interest income 8,891 8,047 7,997 7,468 7,577 Provision for credit losses 826 375 631 4 428 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,065 7,672 7,366 7,464 7,149 Total non-interest (loss) income 1,322 (159) 467 911 1,214 Total non-interest expense 5,605 5,565 5,260 5,210 5,553 Income before provision for taxes 3,782 1,948 2,573 3,165 2,810 Provision for taxes on income 1,077 537 651 894 798 Net income $ 2,705 $ 1,411 $ 1,922 $ 2,271 $ 2,012





United Security Bancshares Nonperforming Assets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 RE construction & development 10,940 11,057 11,109 Agricultural 325 439 514 Total nonaccrual loans $ 11,265 $ 11,496 $ 11,623 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 156 513 269 Restructured loans 412 535 2,105 Total nonperforming loans $ 11,833 $ 12,544 $ 13,997 Other real estate owned 4,753 5,004 5,018 Total nonperforming assets $ 16,586 $ 17,548 $ 19,015 Nonperforming loans to total gross loans 1.41 % 1.91 % 2.15 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.35 % 1.61 % 1.84 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 77.75 % 67.94 % 63.31 %





United Security Bancshares Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average assets 0.89 % 0.80 % 0.71% 0.98% Return on average equity 9.15 % 6.80 % 7.00% 8.09% Net charge-off to average loans 0.09 % 0.43 % 0.15% 0.38% June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Shares outstanding - period end 17,010,288 17,009,883 Book value per share $6.96 $6.93 Efficiency ratio (1) 61.72 % 58.74 % Total impaired loans $11,834 $13,376 Net loan to deposit ratio 76.38 % 67.79 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.09 % 1.30 % Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets (leverage) Company 10.28 % 11.37 % Bank 10.11 % 11.17 %

(1) Efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus total noninterest income.

United Security Bancshares Net Income before Non-Core Reconciliation Non-GAAP Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change $ Change % Net income $ 4,115 $ 4,768 $ (653) (13.70) % Junior subordinated debenture (1) fair value adjustment (656) 1,469 Write down on OREO (2) - (727) Loss on sale of OREO (2) - (113) Total non-core items (656) 629 Income tax effect 190 (182) Non-core items net of taxes (466) 447 Non-GAAP core net income $ 4,581 $ 4,321 $ 260 6.02 %





(1)Junior subordinated debenture fair value adjustment is not part of Core Income and depending upon market rates, can 'add to' or 'subtract from' Core Income and mask Non-GAAP Core Income change.

(2)Write down or Loss on sale of OREO is considered a one-time event and therefore is not part of Core Income.





