Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. United Spirits Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCDOWELL-N   INE854D01024

UNITED SPIRITS LIMITED

(MCDOWELL-N)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-22
828.90 INR   +0.85%
10:00aIndia's United Spirits Dec-quarter profit falls as sales drop, expenses weigh
RE
01/16United Spirits Winds Up Non-Operative Subsidiary in China
MT
01/14United Spirits : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's United Spirits Dec-quarter profit falls as sales drop, expenses weigh

01/24/2023 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A bartender takes a bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky at Barmaglot bar in Almaty

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian alcoholic beverage maker United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday reported a 64.4% slump in quarterly profit, hurt by soaring input costs, falling sales and a one-time expense.

The maker of Johnny Walker whiskey reported a profit of 1.11 billion rupees ($13.61 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from 3.11 billion rupees in the previous year.

The sector has been grappling with high cost of extra neutral alcohol and soda ash. Meanwhile, bottle prices have spiked due to inflation in natural gas required for glass production.

The Bengaluru-based scotch maker's revenue fell 25% to 66.12 billion rupees in the quarter, while net sales fell nearly 10% to 2.78 billion rupees.

The company said it incurred a one-time expense of 1.51 billion rupees, while its input costs rose 4.6%.

"Looking ahead, in the shorter term, we do expect inflationary headwinds to continue," said Hina Nagarajan, chief executive of United Spirits.

The Diageo PLC-backed company had sold 32 brands in May last year, including Haywards and Old Tavern, to Inbrew Beverages on a slump sale basis.

Shares fell about 1.5% on Tuesday, ahead of the quarterly results.

($1 = 81.5750 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC -0.19% 3699 Delayed Quote.1.52%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.30% 148.8904 Real-time Quote.-32.16%
UNITED SPIRITS LIMITED 0.85% 828.9 End-of-day quote.-5.54%
All news about UNITED SPIRITS LIMITED
10:00aIndia's United Spirits Dec-quarter profit falls as sales drop, expenses weigh
RE
01/16United Spirits Winds Up Non-Operative Subsidiary in China
MT
01/14United Spirits : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
01/14United Spirits : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
01/14United Spirits : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
01/14United Spirits : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
01/14United Spirits : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
01/13United Spirits : Allotment of Securities
PU
2022United Spirits Limited (NSEI:MCDOWELL-N) completed the acqu..
CI
2022United Spirits : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 106 B 1 306 M 1 306 M
Net income 2023 11 152 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2023 7 437 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 56,3x
Yield 2023 0,38%
Capitalization 580 B 7 121 M 7 121 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,38x
EV / Sales 2024 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 145
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart UNITED SPIRITS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Spirits Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED SPIRITS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 828,90 INR
Average target price 949,38 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hina Nagarajan CEO, Director & Managing Director
Pradeep Jain Chief Financial Officer
Mahendra Kumar Sharma Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Manish Shetty Vice President-Information Technology
Subroto Geed Executive VP, COO-Popular & Franchise Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED SPIRITS LIMITED-5.54%7 227
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.7.70%344 495
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.15.51%119 450
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.10.49%53 776
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.4.00%53 318
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.14.09%40 424