Effective June 07, 2024, United Spirits Limited will change its National Stock Exchange of India stock ticker symbol to UNITDSPR from MCDOWELL-N.
|United Spirits Limited will Change its Ticker to UNITDSPR from MCDOWELL-N
|CI
|Jun. 04
|United Spirits Limited Announces Imposition of Fine with Compounding Fee of INR 500,000 by Office of the Commissioner of Excise, Udaipur
|CI
