United Spirits Limited is India's largest spirits producer. The group provides Scotch (Black Dog, Dalmore, Jura and White & Mackay brands), Whisky (Antiquity, Bagpiper, McDowell's No.1 and McDowell's No.1 Platinum), rhum (Celebration rum), vodka (Pinky, Romanov, Vladivar and White Mischief), gin (Blue Riband) and wine (Bouvet Ladubay and Four Seasons). India accounts for 99.6% of net sales.

