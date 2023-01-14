United Spirits : Loss of Share Certificates

Sub: Intimation of loss of equity share certificate pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
We submit herewith information received in respect to the loss of Equity Share Certificate from Mr. Nitin Jayant Mulay under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details of share certificate are as below:
United Spirits Limited published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 12:49:03 UTC.