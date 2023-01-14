Advanced search
    MCDOWELL-N   INE854D01024

UNITED SPIRITS LIMITED

(MCDOWELL-N)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
846.00 INR   -1.37%
United Spirits : Loss of Share Certificates

01/14/2023 | 07:50am EST
United Spirits Limited

Registered Office:

UB Tower

#24 Vittal Mallya Road,

Bengaluru 560 001

Tel: +91 80 4544 8000

Fax: +91 80 3985 6862

14th January 2023

www.diageoindia.com

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department

Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra East, Mumbai- 400051

Scrip Code: 532432

Scrip Code: MCDOWELL-N

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation regarding issue of Letter of Confirmation in lieu of Duplicate Share Certificate

Ref: Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Intimation is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBIIHO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB /P/CIR /2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Registrar and Transfer Agent "RTA" of Company has issued a 'Letter of Confirmation' dated January 13, 2023, in lieu of share certificate reported as lost/misplaced by the below mentioned shareholder:

Name of

Folio No.

No. of

Certificate

Letter

of

Distinctive Number

Shareholder

Shares

no.

Confirmation

Number

Vishnudeo Prasad

MS117882

500

14061

24

722327961

Bhalotia

To

722328460

This is for your information and record.

Thank you,

For United Spirits Limited

MITAL

ARVIND SANGHVI

Digitally signed by

MITAL ARVIND SANGHVI Date: 2023.01.14 16:48:19 +05'30'

Mital Sanghvi Company Secretary

Corporate Identity Number: L01551KA1999PLC024991

contactus.india@diageo.com

United Spirits Limited published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 12:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
