United Spirits : Loss of Share Certificates

United Spirits Limited Registered Office: UB Tower #24 Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru 560 001 Tel: +91 80 4544 8000 Fax: +91 80 3985 6862 14th January 2023 www.diageoindia.com BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Department Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra East, Mumbai- 400051 Scrip Code: 532432 Scrip Code: MCDOWELL-N Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation regarding issue of Letter of Confirmation in lieu of Duplicate Share Certificate

Ref: Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Intimation is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBIIHO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB /P/CIR /2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Registrar and Transfer Agent "RTA" of Company has issued a 'Letter of Confirmation' dated January 13, 2023, in lieu of share certificate reported as lost/misplaced by the below mentioned shareholder:

Name of Folio No. No. of Certificate Letter of Distinctive Number Shareholder Shares no. Confirmation Number Oommen Oommen MS134565 500 14059 22 722787136 To 722787635

This is for your information and record.

Thank you,

For United Spirits Limited