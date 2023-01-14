United Spirits : Loss of Share Certificates

Sub: Intimation regarding issue of Letter of Confirmation in lieu of Duplicate Share Certificate
Ref: Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Intimation is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBIIHO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB /P/CIR /2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Registrar and Transfer Agent "RTA" of Company has issued a 'Letter of Confirmation' dated January 13, 2023, in lieu of share certificate(s) reported as lost/misplaced by the below mentioned shareholder:
