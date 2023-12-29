United States Antimony Corporation is engaged in the production and sale of antimony, silver, gold and zeolite products. The Company is organized and managed by four segments, which represent its operating units, including the United States antimony operations, Mexican antimony operations, precious metals recovery and United States zeolite operations. Its antimony smelter and precious metals plant is located in the Burns Mining District of Sanders County, Montana. Antimony oxide is a fine, white powder that is used primarily in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper. Its antimony oxide is also used as a color fastener in paint, as a catalyst for the production of polyester resins for fibers and film, as a catalyst for the production of polyethylene pthalate in plastic bottles, as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs, and as an opacifier for porcelain.