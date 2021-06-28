United States Antimony : Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) (Form 8-K)

[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;

(d) Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements ofCertain Officers

Christopher Park was selected by the company as an additional director effective 23 June 2021. Mr. Park is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA) with several years of executive financial management experience within the mining industry which encompasses financial reporting, internal controls, taxation and treasury management with companies ranging from grassroots exploration to mine development to production. He has held a number of positions with mining companies which include Corporate Controller and Chief Financial Officer positions. Most recently he was Chief Financial Officer of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. during the period the Company constructed the Moss Mine and transitioned to commercial production. Mr. Park's addition is a perfect match for the Company and fulfills the requirement of the SEC of having a financial expert on the board that can serve on various required committees.