    UAMY   US9115491030

UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORPORATION

(UAMY)
United States Antimony : Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) (Form 8-K)

06/28/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;
(d)
Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements ofCertain Officers
Christopher Park was selected by the company as an additional director effective 23 June 2021. Mr. Park is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA) with several years of executive financial management experience within the mining industry which encompasses financial reporting, internal controls, taxation and treasury management with companies ranging from grassroots exploration to mine development to production. He has held a number of positions with mining companies which include Corporate Controller and Chief Financial Officer positions. Most recently he was Chief Financial Officer of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. during the period the Company constructed the Moss Mine and transitioned to commercial production. Mr. Park's addition is a perfect match for the Company and fulfills the requirement of the SEC of having a financial expert on the board that can serve on various required committees.

Disclaimer

United States Antimony Corporation published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,24 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,29 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,1 M 95,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,24x
EV / Sales 2020 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 79,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John C. Gustavsen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell C. Lawrence President & Director
Alicia Hill CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, CAO & Controller
Hartmut W. Baitis Independent Director
Blaise A. Aguirre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORPORATION71.38%95
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.43.12%54 576
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-1.07%49 801
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.63.80%13 512
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.46%11 307
BOLIDEN AB10.84%10 416