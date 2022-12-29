Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United States Cellular Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USM   US9116841084

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION

(USM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
20.87 USD   +1.11%
04:39pTDS and UScellular to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference
PR
12/19United States Cellular Corporation(NYSE:USM) dropped from S&P Telecom Select Industry Index
CI
12/07UScellular Expands 5G Coverage
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TDS and UScellular to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

12/29/2022 | 04:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporations (NYSE: USM) will be jointly presenting at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz. on January 5, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. Mountain time (10:45 a.m. Eastern time).

TDS Telecom President and CEO James W. Butman, UScellular Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, Douglas W. Chambers and TDS Vice President of Corporate Relations Colleen Thompson, will attend. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand.

To listen to the presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page of www.tdsinc.com or Investor Relations‒Events & Presentations of www.uscellular.com. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS 

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,200 associates as of September 30, 2022.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.8 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,900 full- and part-time associates as of September 30, 2022. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 83 percent of UScellular.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-to-present-at-citis-2023-communications-media--entertainment-conference-301711203.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
04:39pTDS and UScellular to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conf..
PR
12/19United States Cellular Corporation(NYSE:USM) droppe..
CI
12/07UScellular Expands 5G Coverage
CI
12/01United States Cellular Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Art..
AQ
12/01United States Cellular Corporation Announces Board Appointments
CI
11/30TDS and UScellular to Present at the Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference
PR
11/28Citigroup Lowers United States Cellular's Price Target to $34 From $36, Maintains Buy R..
MT
11/17United States Cellular Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/17UScellular Promotes Kevin Lowell to Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer and ..
PR
11/17UScellular Promotes Kevin Lowell to Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer and ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
More recommendations