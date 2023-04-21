Advanced search
    USM   US9116841084

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION

(USM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-20 pm EDT
21.33 USD   -1.93%
USM Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of United States Cellular Corporation

04/21/2023 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of United States Cellular Corporation ("UScellular" or the "Company") (NYSE: USM) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

After market closed on November 3, 2022, UScellular announced results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, including that service revenues totaled $781 million, versus $788 million for the same period in the previous year, and that net income (loss) attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(12) million and $(0.15), respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $34 million and $0.38, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. UScellular also announced that it was reducing the Company's fiscal year 2022 outlook, such that the upper bounds for the ranges of fiscal 2022 guidance concerning service revenues, adjusted OIBDA, and adjusted EBITDA were lowered by $50 million, $75 million, and $75 million, respectively.

Following this news, UScellular's stock price fell more than 22%, declining from a closing price of $31.05 per share on November 3, 2022 to a close of $24.09 on November 4, 2022. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/uscellular-lawsuit-investigation-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163248


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 123 M - -
Net income 2023 48,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 886 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 807 M 1 807 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Cellular Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,33 $
Average target price 26,80 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent C. Therivel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas W. Chambers Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & EVP
LeRoy T. Carlson Chairman
Michael S. Irizarry Chief Technology Officer, Director & Executive VP
Robert Jakubek Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION2.30%1 807
T-MOBILE US6.27%175 858
AT&T INC.-4.13%126 180
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.71%67 470
KDDI CORPORATION3.59%66 377
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.74%55 589
