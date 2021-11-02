Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United States Cellular Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USM   US9116841084

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION

(USM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UScellular Joins Utility Broadband Alliance; Executive Added to Board of Directors

11/02/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO (November 1, 2021) - UScellular recently joined the Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA) to continue its support of utility critical infrastructure. UBBA is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit association dedicated to advancing and developing LTE broadband as a key communications infrastructure for a secure, resilient, digital grid.

In addition, Kimberly Green-Kerr, senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations at UScellular, has been elected to the UBBA Board of Directors. Her term begins on January 1, 2022 and she will help provide leadership and direction with the Alliance in the coming years.

"As a commercial mobile operator, UScellular complements the utility industry's private network strategy and provides direction and experience from a commercial mobile carriers LTE network perspective," said Green-Kerr. "I am honored to be a member of the UBBA Board of Directors and help accelerate private network deployments and innovate with utilities and industry partners across the nation."

UBBA is open to utilities, and technology and communications organizations looking to increase the security, reliability and resilience of utility service delivery through broadband networks. Companies interested in becoming a member of UBBA, can visit www.ubba.com/why-join/

Go to https://business.uscellular.com/solutions to learn more about UScellular's business solutions.

About UScellular Business
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. To learn more about UScellular's business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com/business.

# # #

For more information, contact:
uscdlmediarelations@uscellular.com

Disclaimer

U.S. Cellular - United States Cellular Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 21:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
05:32pUScellular Joins Utility Broadband Alliance; Executive Added to Board of Directors
PU
10/28TDS and UScellular to release third quarter operating results and host conference call ..
PR
10/28UScellular Is Pledging up to $13 Million To Help Youth Connect and Close the Homework G..
PU
10/19UNITED STATES CELLULAR : UScellular to Offer ‘Reimagined' Google Pixel 6 Starting Oc..
PU
10/11UNITED STATES CELLULAR : UScellular Donates $5,000 to Team Rubicon for Support at Fort McC..
PU
10/04Internet Outages Reported on Amazon Web Services, Facebook, T-Mobile, AT&T, Google, Twi..
MT
09/27UNITED STATES CELLULAR : Oregonian Names UScellular a Winner of Top Workplaces
PU
09/27UNITED STATES CELLULAR : Voting is Open in UScellular's 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month Art C..
PU
09/17UNITED STATES CELLULAR : UScellular to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPh..
PU
09/16INSIDER SELL : United States Cellular
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 170 M - -
Net income 2021 127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 757 M 2 757 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Cellular Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 31,79 $
Average target price 41,40 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent C. Therivel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas W. Chambers Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
LeRoy T. Carlson Chairman
Michael S. Irizarry Chief Technology Officer, Director & Executive VP
Kevin R. Lowell Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION3.58%2 757
AT&T INC.-11.79%181 138
T-MOBILE US-14.08%144 589
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-21.62%94 995
KDDI CORPORATION11.38%69 103
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.54%57 717