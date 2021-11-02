UScellular Joins Utility Broadband Alliance; Executive Added to Board of Directors

CHICAGO (November 1, 2021) - UScellular recently joined the Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA) to continue its support of utility critical infrastructure. UBBA is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit association dedicated to advancing and developing LTE broadband as a key communications infrastructure for a secure, resilient, digital grid.

In addition, Kimberly Green-Kerr, senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations at UScellular, has been elected to the UBBA Board of Directors. Her term begins on January 1, 2022 and she will help provide leadership and direction with the Alliance in the coming years.

"As a commercial mobile operator, UScellular complements the utility industry's private network strategy and provides direction and experience from a commercial mobile carriers LTE network perspective," said Green-Kerr. "I am honored to be a member of the UBBA Board of Directors and help accelerate private network deployments and innovate with utilities and industry partners across the nation."

UBBA is open to utilities, and technology and communications organizations looking to increase the security, reliability and resilience of utility service delivery through broadband networks. Companies interested in becoming a member of UBBA, can visit www.ubba.com/why-join/

