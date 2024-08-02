2024 guidance reaffirmed
United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $927 million for the second quarter of 2024, versus $957 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $743 million, versus $760 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $17 million and $0.20, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5 million and $0.05, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
2Q 2024 Highlights*
- Announced sale of wireless operations and select spectrum assets
- Now reporting Wireless and Towers segments
- Wireless
- Sequential improvement in postpaid gross additions and postpaid net losses
- Postpaid ARPU grew 2%; service revenues decreased 2%
- Towers
- Third-party tower revenues increased 1%
- Wireless
- Fixed wireless customers grew 40% to 134,000
- Strong cost management across the enterprise led to increased operating income, net income and Adjusted OIBDA
* Comparisons are 2Q'23 to 2Q'24 unless otherwise noted
"Solid postpaid ARPU growth and continued strong expense discipline is keeping us on track to deliver on our financial guidance," said Laurent C. Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We have taken actions to improve subscriber results that have led to sequential improvement in postpaid handset net additions in the second quarter. While postpaid handset net additions remained negative, we are encouraged by the positive momentum.
"Finally, I would also like to thank all of our associates for their hard work in these dynamic times. 2024 has been a year of unprecedented change for the organization, but our team has remained focused on our mission of connecting customers to what matters most."
Announced Transaction and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular
On May 28, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
UScellular retains its nearly 4,400 owned towers, its equity method investments, and approximately 70% of its spectrum assets. The strategic alternatives review process is ongoing as UScellular seeks to opportunistically monetize its spectrum assets that are not subject to the T-Mobile transaction.
2024 Estimated Results
UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2024 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 2, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
2024 Estimated Results
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$2,950-$3,050
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1, 2
$750-$850
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA1, 2
$920-$1,020
Unchanged
Capital expenditures
$550-$650
Unchanged
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.
Actual Results
2024 Estimated
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Year Ended
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
$42
$58
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
41
53
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$60-$160
$83
$111
Add back:
Interest expense
185
91
196
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
660
329
656
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$905-$1,005
$503
$963
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
—
21
8
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
15
11
17
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
—
7
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$920-$1,020
$542
$986
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
155
80
158
Interest and dividend income
15
6
10
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$750-$850
$456
$818
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2024, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.
2
2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.
Conference Call Information
UScellular will hold a conference call on August 2, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.
- Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com or at
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/870908711
- Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384 conference ID: 1328528.
Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.
About UScellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.5 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,300 full- and part-time associates as of June 30, 2024. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transaction whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets to T-Mobile will be successfully completed or whether UScellular will be able to find buyers at mutually agreeable prices for its spectrum assets that are not subject to the agreement with T-Mobile; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for UScellular and its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on UScellular's business; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which UScellular does business; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.
United States Cellular Corporation
As of or for the Quarter Ended
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period1
4,027,000
4,051,000
4,106,000
4,159,000
4,194,000
Gross additions
117,000
106,000
129,000
128,000
125,000
Handsets
73,000
63,000
80,000
84,000
83,000
Connected devices
44,000
43,000
49,000
44,000
42,000
Net additions (losses)1
(24,000)
(44,000)
(50,000)
(35,000)
(28,000)
Handsets
(29,000)
(47,000)
(53,000)
(38,000)
(29,000)
Connected devices
5,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
1,000
ARPU2
$ 51.45
$ 51.96
$ 51.61
$ 51.11
$ 50.64
ARPA3
$ 130.41
$ 132.00
$ 131.63
$ 130.91
$ 130.19
Handset upgrade rate4
4.1 %
4.5 %
5.8 %
4.5 %
4.8 %
Churn rate5
1.16 %
1.22 %
1.44 %
1.30 %
1.21 %
Handsets
0.97 %
1.03 %
1.22 %
1.11 %
1.01 %
Connected devices
2.47 %
2.52 %
3.03 %
2.64 %
2.65 %
Prepaid
Total at end of period1
439,000
436,000
451,000
462,000
462,000
Gross additions
50,000
41,000
43,000
52,000
50,000
Net additions (losses)1
3,000
(13,000)
(11,000)
—
(8,000)
ARPU2, 6
$ 32.37
$ 32.25
$ 32.32
$ 33.44
$ 33.86
Churn rate5
3.60 %
4.06 %
3.87 %
3.68 %
4.18 %
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
32,550,000
32,550,000
32,350,000
32,350,000
32,350,000
Consolidated operating penetration7
15 %
14 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 165
$ 131
$ 148
$ 111
$ 143
Total cell sites in service
6,990
6,995
7,000
6,973
6,952
Owned towers
4,388
4,382
4,373
4,356
4,341
1
First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter.
2
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
•
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
•
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
3
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
4
Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.
5
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
6
Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
7
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
United States Cellular Corporation
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
Service
$ 743
$ 760
(2) %
$ 1,497
$ 1,527
(2) %
Equipment sales
184
197
(6) %
380
415
(9) %
Total operating revenues
927
957
(3) %
1,877
1,942
(3) %
Operating expenses
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
180
190
(5) %
362
372
(3) %
Cost of equipment sold
211
228
(7) %
427
480
(11) %
Selling, general and administrative
322
341
(5) %
653
686
(5) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
165
161
2 %
329
330
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5
3
49 %
11
13
(19) %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
8
—
N/M
7
—
N/M
Total operating expenses
891
923
(3) %
1,789
1,881
(5) %
Operating income
36
34
6 %
88
61
44 %
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
38
38
2 %
80
82
(2) %
Interest and dividend income
3
3
18 %
6
5
11 %
Interest expense
(45)
(51)
8 %
(91)
(99)
8 %
Total investment and other expense
(4)
(10)
54 %
(5)
(12)
61 %
Income before income taxes
32
24
31 %
83
49
69 %
Income tax expense
14
19
(28) %
41
29
41 %
Net income
18
5
N/M
42
20
N/M
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
1
—
(20) %
7
2
N/M
Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders
$ 17
$ 5
N/M
$ 35
$ 18
N/M
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
86
85
1 %
86
85
1 %
Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders
$ 0.20
$ 0.05
N/M
$ 0.41
$ 0.21
99 %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
88
86
3 %
88
86
2 %
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular
$ 0.20
$ 0.05
N/M
$ 0.40
$ 0.20
95 %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
United States Cellular Corporation
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 42
$ 20
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
329
330
Bad debts expense
46
50
Stock-based compensation expense
25
6
Deferred income taxes, net
11
25
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(80)
(82)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
80
78
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
11
13
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
7
—
Other operating activities
3
3
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(1)
35
Equipment installment plans receivable
5
7
Inventory
57
52
Accounts payable
—
(106)
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
6
(9)
Accrued taxes
20
1
Accrued interest
(1)
(1)
Other assets and liabilities
(44)
(32)
Net cash provided by operating activities
516
390
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(270)
(351)
Cash paid for licenses
(15)
(8)
Other investing activities
1
14
Net cash used in investing activities
(284)
(345)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
40
115
Repayment of long-term debt
(198)
(156)
Repayment of short-term debt
—
(60)
Tax payments for stock-based compensation awards
(12)
(6)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(3)
(2)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(20)
(19)
Other financing activities
(3)
(1)
Net cash used in financing activities
(196)
(129)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
36
(84)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
179
308
End of period
$ 215
$ 224
United States Cellular Corporation
ASSETS
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 195
$ 150
Accounts receivable, net
952
957
Inventory, net
143
199
Prepaid expenses
58
57
Income taxes receivable
—
1
Other current assets
26
36
Total current assets
1,374
1,400
Assets held for sale
—
15
Licenses
4,715
4,693
Investments in unconsolidated entities
461
461
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,540
2,576
Operating lease right-of-use assets
906
915
Other assets and deferred charges
643
690
Total assets
$ 10,639
$ 10,750
United States Cellular Corporation
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 20
$ 20
Accounts payable
268
248
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
236
229
Accrued taxes
41
32
Accrued compensation
57
83
Short-term operating lease liabilities
134
135
Other current liabilities
130
154
Total current liabilities
886
901
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
765
755
Long-term operating lease liabilities
822
831
Other deferred liabilities and credits
573
565
Long-term debt, net
2,887
3,044
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
16
12
Equity
UScellular shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share
88
88
Additional paid-in capital
1,752
1,726
Treasury shares
(58)
(80)
Retained earnings
2,893
2,892
Total UScellular shareholders' equity
4,675
4,626
Noncontrolling interests
15
16
Total equity
4,690
4,642
Total liabilities and equity
$ 10,639
$ 10,750
United States Cellular Corporation
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
UScellular
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Operating Revenues
Wireless
$ 902
$ 932
(3) %
$ 1,826
$ 1,892
(3) %
Towers
58
57
3 %
116
113
3 %
Intra-company eliminations
(33)
(32)
(4) %
(65)
(63)
(3) %
Total operating revenues
927
957
(3) %
1,877
1,942
(3) %
Operating expenses
Wireless
885
916
(3) %
1,779
1,868
(5) %
Towers
39
39
1 %
75
76
(1) %
Intra-company eliminations
(33)
(32)
(4) %
(65)
(63)
(3) %
Total operating expenses
891
923
(3) %
1,789
1,881
(5) %
Operating income
$ 36
$ 34
6 %
$ 88
$ 61
44 %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 227
$ 198
14 %
$ 456
$ 404
13 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 268
$ 239
13 %
$ 542
$ 491
10 %
Capital expenditures
$ 165
$ 143
15 %
$ 295
$ 351
(16) %
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
UScellular Wireless
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Retail service
$ 666
$ 686
(3) %
$ 1,344
$ 1,378
(2) %
Other
52
49
7 %
102
99
3 %
Service revenues
718
735
(2) %
1,446
1,477
(2) %
Equipment sales
184
197
(6) %
380
415
(9) %
Total operating revenues
902
932
(3) %
1,826
1,892
(3) %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
194
203
(4) %
390
398
(2) %
Cost of equipment sold
211
228
(7) %
427
480
(11) %
Selling, general and administrative
313
333
(6) %
637
670
(5) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
154
149
3 %
308
307
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5
3
40 %
10
13
(23) %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
8
—
N/M
7
—
N/M
Total operating expenses
885
916
(3) %
1,779
1,868
(5) %
Operating income
$ 17
$ 16
5 %
$ 47
$ 24
97 %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 196
$ 168
16 %
$ 392
$ 344
14 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 196
$ 168
16 %
$ 392
$ 344
14 %
Capital expenditures
$ 160
$ 140
13 %
$ 286
$ 346
(17) %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
United States Cellular Corporation
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
UScellular Towers
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Third-party revenues
$ 25
$ 25
1 %
$ 51
$ 50
2 %
Intra-company revenues
33
32
4 %
65
63
3 %
Total tower revenues
58
57
3 %
116
113
3 %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
19
19
(1) %
37
37
1 %
Selling, general and administrative
9
8
8 %
16
16
(3) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
11
12
(5) %
21
23
(5) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
—
N/M
1
—
N/M
Total operating expenses
39
39
1 %
75
76
(1) %
Operating income
$ 19
$ 18
7 %
$ 41
$ 37
10 %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 31
$ 30
6 %
$ 64
$ 60
7 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 31
$ 30
6 %
$ 64
$ 60
7 %
Capital expenditures
$ 5
$ 3
N/M
$ 9
$ 5
89 %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
United States Cellular Corporation
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
UScellular
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 313
$ 349
$ 516
$ 390
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(137)
(155)
(270)
(351)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(11)
(12)
(20)
(19)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ 165
$ 182
$ 226
$ 20
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
United States Cellular Corporation
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income,
Three Months Ended
UScellular
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 18
$ 5
Add back:
Income tax expense
14
19
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
32
24
Add back:
Interest expense
45
51
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
165
161
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
242
236
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
13
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5
3
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
8
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
268
239
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
38
38
Interest and dividend income
3
3
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 227
$ 198
Three Months Ended
UScellular Wireless
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 171
$ 165
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
12
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5
3
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
8
—
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
196
168
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
154
149
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
12
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
5
3
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
8
—
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 17
$ 16
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
Three Months Ended
UScellular Towers
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 30
$ 30
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
1
—
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
31
30
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
11
12
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
1
—
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 19
$ 18
