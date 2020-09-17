Log in
United States Cellular : Kimberly Green-Kerr Joins U.S. Cellular Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales and Operations

09/17/2020 | 11:35am EDT

CHICAGO (September 14, 2020)

U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) announced that Kimberly Green-Kerr has joined the company as senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations, effective Sept. 1. In this role, Green-Kerr helps ensure that business and government customers have a great wireless experience and is responsible for driving revenue and customer growth, creating competitive differentiation in diverse industries and markets, and providing strategic direction for the company's enterprise and government sales organization.

Green-Kerr comes to U.S. Cellular after spending 24 years at Sprint, where she most recently served as senior vice president of business solutions. Previously, she led the Sprint business sales operation in a number of capacities, including vice president and general manager, business strategy and sales ennoblement, regional president, and regional vice president of business sales and distribution.

'Kim has extensive experience leading teams, guiding enterprise sales strategies and driving customer growth in the fast-paced wireless industry, and she is a great fit for this role as we work to increase our business and government customer base,' said Laurent C. Therivel, president and CEO of U.S. Cellular. 'As a key member our leadership team, I am confident that Kim will help us achieve our long-term goals while delivering an unmatched wireless experience for our customers.'

Green-Kerr earned a bachelor's degree in marketing and public affairs from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss., and completed the Executive Leadership Program at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. She is a 2019 Gold Stevie Award Winner for being a Leader in Transforming Customer Engagement and was also named to Connected World's 2019 Women of M2M and IoT and received the Women Who Mean Business award from the Kansas City Business Journal. She is currently on the Board of the Kansas City Tech Council and has been active with a variety of non-profit organizations, including the Kansas City Chapter of the American Heart Association, Junior Achievement of the National Capital Area and Matrix Human Services, an organization supporting children and families in at-risk Detroit neighborhoods. Her family is relocating from Kansas to the Chicago area.



About U.S. Cellular
U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study - Volume 2. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellularon Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

###

For more information, contact:
Katie Frey, 773-317-0002
Katie.Frey@uscellular.com

U.S. Cellular - United States Cellular Corporation published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 15:34:03 UTC
