United States Cellular : The Chicago Tribune Names UScellular a Winner of the Chicago Top Workplaces 2020 Award

UScellular has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Chicago Tribune. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Workplace awards based on associate feedback mean a lot to us because we take pride in fostering an inclusive environment grounded in respect and empowerment, and we are honored to be recognized among the top companies in the area,” said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief people officer at UScellular. “There is world-class talent here in Chicago, and we have a diverse group of associates who are experts in their chosen field who all come together to ensure that our customers have a great wireless experience.”

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

Chicago is home to UScellular’s corporate headquarters, and it has more than 1,000 associates in the Chicagoland area. In 2020, the company was also named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion and recognized by the Corporate Equality Index and Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index. To learn more about working at U.S. Cellular, visit www.uscellular.jobs.

