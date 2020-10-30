Log in
United States Cellular : The Chicago Tribune Names UScellular a Winner of the Chicago Top Workplaces 2020 Award

10/30/2020 | 09:31am EDT

UScellular has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Chicago Tribune. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005009/en/

UScellular has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Chicago Tribune. (Graphic: Business Wire)

UScellular has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Chicago Tribune. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Workplace awards based on associate feedback mean a lot to us because we take pride in fostering an inclusive environment grounded in respect and empowerment, and we are honored to be recognized among the top companies in the area,” said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief people officer at UScellular. “There is world-class talent here in Chicago, and we have a diverse group of associates who are experts in their chosen field who all come together to ensure that our customers have a great wireless experience.”

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

Chicago is home to UScellular’s corporate headquarters, and it has more than 1,000 associates in the Chicagoland area. In 2020, the company was also named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion and recognized by the Corporate Equality Index and Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index. To learn more about working at U.S. Cellular, visit www.uscellular.jobs.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

© Business Wire 2020

