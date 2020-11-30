Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Cellular Corporation    USM

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION

(USM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United States Cellular : UScellular Introduces “Learn with US” Resource Hub

11/30/2020 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO (Nov. 16, 2020) - Pretty much anyone you talk to these days has had to adjust their work or school plans because of remote work and school guidelines put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. With Americans continuing to search for ways to successfully maintain their connections, both socially and through technology tools, UScellular has created the 'Learn with US' informational resource microsite on www.uscellular.com. This hub of information can help ease the pain points consumers are experiencing with hybrid or distance learning and working from a remote location away from a typical office setting with connected technology.

According to a Household Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau1, nearly 93% of people in households with school-age children reported their children engaged in some form of 'distance learning' from home. Results confirm that the most socioeconomically disadvantaged households do not use online educational resources for distance learning at the same rates as higher-income households.

'We're seeing parents and kids continue to be challenged by connectivity issues and needing resources to help them remain efficient in their daily work, whether that's in their jobs or remote schooling,' said Courtland Madock, vice president of marketing for UScellular. 'The Learn With US' hub leverages a variety of resources we have from industry relationships and expert tips from within our company and our partners to deliver helpful information to those who need it.'

The Learn with US hub is a destination for helpful tips and resources updated with new promotions and tips from UScellular and its associated business relationships. The latest tips and resources are highlighted below:

Wyzant - Free, online tutoring session:
Through the end of 2020*, UScellular, through a relationship with Wyzant, is offering its customers a free tutoring session, up to $40. Founded in 2005, Wyzant is a digital marketplace to connect students to independent tutors. To get started, customers can click the link on the 'Learn With US' page to sign up on the Wyzant site. From there, simply answer a few questions about your tutoring needs and Wyzant will list the experts best equipped to help you.

Educational Resources - Presented by Google, YouTube and Wyzant:
From elementary to higher learning, these tips come from experts in their industry and can help with a variety of subjects.

Connectivity Resources - Presented by Google:
Staying connected is super important. There are several links to resources from Google on the 'Learn with US' hub to help efficiently learn and work from home.

Additional Resources from Google:
Technology can help make remote learning easier and more accessible. Teach from Anywhere is a Google-created website that gives teachers and families the tools and tips they need to help keep students learning, anywhere, at any time and on any device.

*Offer is valid for existing UScellular customers who are not existing Wyzant customers. You will receive a $40 credit in your Wyzant account when you sign up through the corresponding offer link. Offer is valid through 11/30/20 and credit must be redeemed by 12/31/20. Offer is subject to Wyzant's verification of compliance with these terms and conditions. Wyzant reserves the right to discontinue or modify this offer at any time with notice.

1https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2020/08/schooling-during-the-covid-19-pandemic.html


About UScellular
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study - Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellularon Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

###

For more information, contact:
Chris Bauer, UScellular Communications Manager
Office: 773-392-2586
E-mail: chris.bauer@uscellular.com

Disclaimer

U.S. Cellular - United States Cellular Corporation published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 15:18:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
10:19aUNITED STATES CELLULAR : UScellular Introduces “Learn with US” Resou..
PU
11/24USCELLULAR : and Hyperion Partners Team Up to Provide New Solutions for Business..
BU
11/19UNITED STATES CELLULAR : CORRECTING and REPLACING T-Mobile and UScellular Team U..
BU
11/16USCELLULAR : Introduces “Learn with US” Resource Hub
BU
11/16USCELLULAR : Taps Nokia WING to Provide Enhanced Self-Service IoT Management for..
BU
11/12UNITED STATES CELLULAR : AJR Ready to Make a ‘BANG!' on UScellular's Insta..
BU
11/12UNITED STATES CELLULAR : Shop for Tech Gifts on Your Own Terms at UScellular thi..
BU
11/05U.S. CELLULAR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
11/05UNITED STATES CELLULAR : UScellular reports third quarter 2020 results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 010 M - -
Net income 2020 192 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 799 M 2 799 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Cellular Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,50 $
Last Close Price 32,53 $
Spread / Highest target 75,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent C. Therivel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
LeRoy T. Carlson Chairman
Eric Jagher Senior Vice President-Retail Sales & Operations
Douglas W. Chambers Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael S. Irizarry Chief Technology Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION-10.21%2 799
AT&T INC.-25.72%206 840
T-MOBILE US68.20%163 713
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.49.05%129 597
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-27.25%125 616
NTT DOCOMO, INC.27.52%120 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ