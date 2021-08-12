Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United States Cellular Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USM   US9116841084

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION

(USM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United States Cellular : UScellular Provides STEM Learning Support for 500 Teachers and 50,000 Students

08/12/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO (August 12, 2021) - After a year that imposed never-before-seen challenges on students and teachers, UScellular funded Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) resources for more than 500 teachers and their students. Through a $100,000 donation to DonorsChoose, an education non-profit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors, UScellular reached 50,000 students in 333 schools by matching donations on more than 600 classroom projects. To take an active role in addressing equity and gaps in STEM education, UScellular's funds went to schools where a majority of the students were from low-income households.

'We all have a role to play in creating a brighter future for tomorrow's leaders,' said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief people officer at UScellular. 'UScellular is proud to work with critical organizations like DonorsChoose to support the teachers who transform students' curiosity into real-life application through STEM learning.'

In May, UScellular surveyed parents1 regarding their child(ren)'s learning during the pandemic. The results showed:

  • Half of parents thought remote learning negatively impacted their child's learning
  • 1 in 4 parents felt their child needed tutoring over the summer
  • Nearly 50% of parents were interested in extra assistance for their child

To address the need for extra summer assistance, 10% of UScellular's donation went towards summer school STEM projects. Students from kindergarten through high school received resources ranging from sensory tables and windmill kits to solar-car-design projects.

Mrs. McBride, a grade school teacher in Oklahoma City, who received $270 for her classroom project said, 'As a teacher, I try to make the learning environment as engaging, inviting, and comfortable as possible…My students will be so excited to use the pop it hands-on math games and paints…your gift is a forever gift!'

Oklahoma is one of the 14 states where teachers received funding from UScellular's donation. UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism. Since 2009, the company has donated more than $20.8 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular's corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/community-outreach.

1 April 2021 C+R Research: 150 online interviews were conducted among parents and/or guardians of children ages 4-17 who attended any form of remote learning since March 2020.

About UScellular
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About DonorsChoose
DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 4.8 million people and partners have contributed $1.1 billion to support nearly 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.

# # #

For more information, contact:
Bridget Ballek, 331-385-221, bridget.ballek@uscellular.com

Disclaimer

U.S. Cellular - United States Cellular Corporation published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 12:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
08:42aUNITED STATES CELLULAR : UScellular Provides STEM Learning Support for 500 Teach..
PU
08/05U.S. CELLULAR : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
08/05UNITED STATES CELLULAR : UScellular reports second quarter 2021 results
PR
08/05UNITED STATES CELLULAR : Earnings Flash (USM) UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION..
MT
08/05United States Cellular Corporation Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Y..
CI
08/02UNITED STATES CELLULAR : to Redeem $342 Million Senior Notes Due 2060
MT
08/02TELEPHONE AND DATA : to Redeem 6.625% Senior Notes
MT
08/02United States Cellular Corporation Announces Redemption of 6.95% Senior Notes..
CI
08/02UNITED STATES CELLULAR : JPMorgan Downgrades US Cellular to Underweight From Neu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 156 M - -
Net income 2021 127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 747 M 2 747 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Cellular Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 31,67 $
Average target price 41,40 $
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent C. Therivel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas W. Chambers Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
LeRoy T. Carlson Chairman
Michael S. Irizarry Chief Technology Officer, Director & Executive VP
Kevin R. Lowell Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION2.48%2 747
AT&T INC.-2.09%201 058
T-MOBILE US7.22%180 443
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-16.72%104 064
KDDI CORPORATION10.01%68 918
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.43%55 688