United States Steel Corporation is a steel producer. The Company operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment is involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore, direct reduced grade pellets, pig iron, and coke production facilities in the United States. The Mini Mill segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, coated sheets and electrical steels. The USSE segment produces and sells slabs, strip mill plate, sheet, tin mill products and spiral welded pipe. The Tubular segment produces and sells rounds, seamless and electric resistance welded (ERW) steel casing and tubing (OCTG), and standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing. It serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, container, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as its XG3 advanced high-strength steel.