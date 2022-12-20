U. S. Steel Announces Ratification of New Collective Bargaining Agreements by United Steelworkers

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today announced the ratification of new successor four-year collective bargaining agreements by the United Steelworkers (USW). These agreements cover approximately 11,000 USW- represented employees at the company’s domestic flat-rolled facilities, iron ore mining facilities and applicable tubular operations.

“We are pleased to have reached these agreements with our USW-represented employees,” said David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel. “The new agreements balance the needs of our employees, customers, stockholders, and other stakeholders. We will continue to work together in implementing our Best for All® strategy and transforming the future of steel through strategic investments in innovation, sustainability, operational excellence and the communities in which we operate.”

As part of the collective bargaining process, U. S. Steel and the USW leveraged the overfunded Other Post-Employment Benefit (OPEB) plans to support the benefits provided to employees. The plans were modified to allow U. S. Steel to cover additional legally permissible benefits previously paid by the Corporation.

The new agreements are retroactive to Sept. 1, 2022 and will continue through Sept. 1, 2026. Details about the new collective bargaining agreements can be found at negotiations.uss.com.

