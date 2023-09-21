Top Workplace Distinction Recognizes U. S. Steel’s Culture and Emphasis on Respect, Caring, and Appreciation for Its Employees

(“U. S. Steel”) today announced that it has been named one of Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® for the third year in a row. The national recognition is among the highest honors a workplace can achieve and underscores the success of U. S. Steel’s Best for All® strategy that keeps the company on course as a steelmaker that is best for its people, customers, communities, and the planet.

Since the award first launched in 2021, U. S. Steel employees have kept the company in the top 100 by responding positively to surveys that measure key employee satisfaction touchpoints. Developed by Newsweek in partnership with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), an award-winning leadership development center, the comprehensive benchmarking tool effectively measures how aligned and emotionally connected employees are with their companies and bosses. As explained by BPI research chief Scott Baxt, “The companies on this list highlight how they have given a voice to all employees and, in return, have been rewarded with increased productivity and performance." Earning this distinction confirms how deeply U. S. Steel employees appreciate and value their corporate Culture of Caring, which prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion; promotes career advancement and achievement; and demonstrates respect at all levels.

“We’re honored to receive this distinction, as fostering a caring and inclusive workplace is a key tenet of our Best for All® strategy. Being recognized as a Most Loved Workplace® is equal parts honor and responsibility, and we are thankful to all our employees who bring the best of themselves to work every day. U. S. Steel’s hardworking and talented people are the driving force behind our success,” said David Burritt, President and CEO of U. S. Steel.

U. S. Steel ranked #83 among employers on this year’s list. The final rankings were determined after conducting surveys with more than 2 million employees at businesses ranging from 50 to 100,000 employees. Each year, the list recognizes companies that have successfully fostered a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, appreciated, and at the center of the business model.

The ranking system is based on an analysis that identifies how well companies demonstrate areas of efficiency within the Spark Model. According to BPI, these areas include Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of Values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. Additional areas of focus used to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces include sentiments regarding levels of employee engagement, how positive employees feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the success of their organization.

“With the rapidly changing workplace and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract the best talent and deliver strong business outcomes.”

"Fully understanding and acting upon employee sentiment, emotion, and recommendations continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership,” said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. “The companies on this list have committed to listening carefully to their employees to create a workplace employees love.”

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over-85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

About U. S. Steel

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

