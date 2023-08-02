United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced the appointment of Emily Chieng as Investor Relations Officer, effective September 2023. She succeeds Kevin Lewis who was appointed Vice President, Finance in December 2022.

In her role, Chieng will focus on enhancing understanding and awareness of the company’s Best for All® strategy by facilitating communications between current and prospective investors, the company’s senior leadership team and the broader financial community. She will report to Lewis.

“As we continue to successfully execute our strategy to maximize stockholder value, I am thrilled to welcome Emily to U. S. Steel,” said Lewis. Her extensive experience as a research analyst in the sector is an exciting addition to our existing investor relations team. Emily has built a reputation of understanding the metals and mining industry and effectively communicating with the financial community. I’m eager for Emily to engage with our current and future stockholders.”

Chieng joins U. S. Steel from Goldman Sachs where she served as Vice President, Equity Research, North America Metals & Mining, covering 20 stocks across industrial and precious metals, metal processors, and the steel industry. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs in 2014, she also spent time at BHP Billiton, a global leader in the mining industry.

Chieng hails from Australia and has a Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Science from Monash University. She is also a certified financial analyst and a charter holder of the CFA Institute.

