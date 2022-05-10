Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United States Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    X   US9129091081

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 12:33:19 pm EDT
25.03 USD   -3.36%
12:06pU. S. Steel, Pittsburgh Penguins Team Up in Support of Braddock Carnegie Library
BU
05/06UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02INSIDER SELL : United States Steel
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U. S. Steel, Pittsburgh Penguins Team Up in Support of Braddock Carnegie Library

05/10/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CEO & Hockey Hall of Famer to Serve as Co-Chairs of Capital Campaign

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) and the Pittsburgh Penguins announced today that Penguin’s alumni and Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier and David B. Burritt, President & CEO of U. S. Steel, will serve as Honorary Co-Chairs of an $18 million capital campaign to renovate the Braddock Carnegie Library. The historic institution launched the campaign in support of a major building renovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006088/en/

U. S. Steel, Pittsburgh Penguins Carnegie One Capital Campaign in Support of BCLA

U. S. Steel, Pittsburgh Penguins Carnegie One Capital Campaign in Support of BCLA

“This valued community asset is ready for an upgrade to equip it with the state-of-the-art tools necessary to serve the next generation of Mon Valley families,” said David B. Burritt, President & CEO, U. S. Steel. “At U. S. Steel, our Best for All® strategy includes the communities in which we live and work, which is why we are pleased to help kickstart the campaign with a $500,000 donation. Just as we focused on getting to the future faster, the library is ready to write its next chapter, and we are pleased to be a partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins in this important community effort.”

During the rise of the steel industry, U. S. Steel founder Andrew Carnegie chose Braddock - the home of his first steel mill called Edgar Thomson Works - as the site of his “free to the public” library. The Braddock library would become the first of 1,687 free public libraries he would fund throughout the United States.

Carnegie envisioned the library as a place for employees, their families, and the community to gather and grow. The renovation plan includes much-needed physical improvements, to enable the Braddock Carnegie Library Association (BCLA) to better fulfill its social mission as a responsive, essential place of community learning, development, and enrichment for its neighbors.

“Education has always played an important role in my life and has helped me to reach such great heights in my career,” said seven-time Stanley Cup Champion Bryan Trottier. “I believe in the value of a strong community, and in the importance of having a place to gather to learn and have fun. The Braddock Carnegie Library is a vital piece of this community, and I am proud to lead this campaign alongside our good friends at U. S. Steel.”

“The Pittsburgh Penguins are eager to partner with U. S. Steel and the Braddock Carnegie Library to champion the region through the Penguins Foundation’s pillars: community, education, wellness and youth hockey,” said Jim Britt, executive director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. “Mirroring the Penguins’ investment in the historic Hunt Armory as the home of our diversity hockey programing, we envision this space housing Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation educational programs like the Reading Champions program, built in partnership with U. S. Steel, continuing to add available local literacy resources for schools and families.”

The BCLA serves approximately 15,000 residents in five communities - Braddock, North Braddock, East Pittsburgh, Chalfant, and Turtle Creek – with tools for dynamic, engaged learning, and resources for meeting life’s challenges. In addition to an extensive lending collection, BCLA offers arts and culture programs in its Neighborhood Print Shop and Bathhouse Ceramics Studio; hosts the Artist in the Library Series and Resident Artist in Residence, provides education and workforce development opportunities that connect patrons to jobs, offers meeting spaces for community groups of all types and serves as a safe haven for children and adults. The BCLA is a vital organization to the community, but the current state of its facility is limiting the larger impact it could make.

Right now, only 50% of the building is accessible, but the renovation will create universal accessibility to all floors of the library, including the Music Hall, accommodating all guests with dignity. The renovation will adapt a structure that has already served area residents across the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries so that it can continue to sustain itself and evolve for many years to come.

Since the formation of the campaign, BCLA has raised more than $8 million in support of the Braddock Carnegie Library renovation project including lead grants from the Eden Hall Foundation, Allegheny Foundation, and Richard King Mellon Foundation, as well as from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program and the Pennsylvania Department of Education Keystone Grant for Public Library Facilities.

If you would like to learn more or donate to the Carnegie One Capital Campaign in support of BCLA click here.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
12:06pU. S. Steel, Pittsburgh Penguins Team Up in Support of Braddock Carnegie Library
BU
05/06UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02INSIDER SELL : United States Steel
MT
04/29UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29UNITED STATES STEEL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
04/29TRANSCRIPT : United States Steel Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/28UNITED STATES STEEL : EXPECTING TO DELIVER RECORD SECOND QUARTER PERFORMANCE - Form 8-K
PU
04/28United States Steel Posts Higher Q1 Results, Maintains Quarterly Dividend -- Shares Ris..
MT
04/28UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
04/28U.S. STEEL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 778 M - -
Net income 2022 3 359 M - -
Net cash 2022 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,40x
Yield 2022 0,77%
Capitalization 6 750 M 6 750 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 24 540
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,90 $
Average target price 38,20 $
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Duane D. Holloway Secretary, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION14.32%6 750
NUCOR13.91%34 588
ARCELORMITTAL-7.80%24 411
TATA STEEL LIMITED12.68%19 744
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.2.37%16 632
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.24.41%14 635