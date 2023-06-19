US Steel projects Q2 profit above expectations on higher prices

June 19 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp on
Monday forecast second quarter adjusted profit above market
expectations, benefiting from higher prices as well as steady
demand for its products.
U.S. Steel has been raising the prices on its products to
offset impact from higher costs such as those related to raw
materials and energy. It has also seen a strong end-user demand
in its flat-rolled and tubular segments.
The company said it expects second quarter adjusted profit
between $1.81 and $1.86 per share, mid-point of which is above
average analysts' expectation of $1.76, according to Refinitiv
IBES data.
U.S. Steel also said it expects to complete about $75
million of repurchases of common stock in the second quarter
under its existing $500 million stock buyback authorization.
However, it forecast second quarter adjusted EBITDA - a key
profitability measure - of $775 million, compared to estimates
of about $792.8 million, per five analysts polled by Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)