  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United States Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    X   US9129091081

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
23.41 USD   -1.89%
05:22pUS Steel projects Q2 profit above expectations on higher prices
RE
04:18pUnited States Steel Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2023 Guidance
BU
06/13U. S. Steel Issues ESG Report Highlighting Continued Progress on Ambitious Sustainability Goals
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US Steel projects Q2 profit above expectations on higher prices

06/19/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
June 19 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp on Monday forecast second quarter adjusted profit above market expectations, benefiting from higher prices as well as steady demand for its products.

U.S. Steel has been raising the prices on its products to offset impact from higher costs such as those related to raw materials and energy. It has also seen a strong end-user demand in its flat-rolled and tubular segments.

The company said it expects second quarter adjusted profit between $1.81 and $1.86 per share, mid-point of which is above average analysts' expectation of $1.76, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

U.S. Steel also said it expects to complete about $75 million of repurchases of common stock in the second quarter under its existing $500 million stock buyback authorization.

However, it forecast second quarter adjusted EBITDA - a key profitability measure - of $775 million, compared to estimates of about $792.8 million, per five analysts polled by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
All news about UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 269 M - -
Net income 2023 1 076 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 630 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,59x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 5 301 M 5 301 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 22 740
Free-Float 78,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 23,41 $
Average target price 26,55 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Managers and Directors
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jessica T. Graziano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION-6.55%5 301
NUCOR CORPORATION14.87%38 038
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.41.95%23 350
ARCELORMITTAL4.82%22 393
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION30.21%19 402
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.4.94%17 331
