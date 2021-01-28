Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United States Steel Corporation    X

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United States Steel Corporation : Declares Dividend

01/28/2021 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.01 per share of U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company’s Best of Both℠ integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
05:16pUNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
05:16pUNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
05:15pUNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05:10pUNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Resu..
BU
01/27UNITED STATES STEEL : U. S. Steel Names Scott Dorn Interim Head of Tubular Solut..
BU
01/19UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, C..
AQ
01/15UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : Completes Big River Steel Acquisition
BU
01/13UNITED STATES STEEL : U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website
BU
01/12STUDY : 2020 Local Ambient Air Pollution Concentrations Fell Sharply as Vehicle ..
BU
2020UNITED STATES STEEL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 713 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 277 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,52x
Yield 2020 0,22%
Capitalization 4 051 M 4 051 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,83 $
Last Close Price 18,38 $
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target -19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer
Patricia A. Tracey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION8.17%4 051
ARCELORMITTAL-6.90%22 485
POSCO-8.09%18 377
NUCOR-3.50%15 498
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-7.45%10 794
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.05%9 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ