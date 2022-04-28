Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United States Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    X   US9129091081

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/28 05:03:50 pm EDT
33.45 USD   +5.11%
05:01pU.S. STEEL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:47pUnited States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend
BU
04:42pEarnings Flash (X) UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $5.23B
MT
Summary 
Summary

United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

04/28/2022 | 04:47pm EDT
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share of U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 226 M - -
Net income 2022 3 309 M - -
Net cash 2022 726 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,77x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 8 290 M 8 290 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 24 540
Free-Float 93,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 31,82 $
Average target price 37,80 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Managers and Directors
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine S. Breves Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Duane D. Holloway Secretary, SVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION32.68%8 290
NUCOR39.28%42 291
ARCELORMITTAL-0.39%26 873
TATA STEEL LIMITED12.15%19 878
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.41.97%16 700
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.1.28%16 557