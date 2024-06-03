Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of United States Steel Corporation (“U.S Steel” or “the Company”) (NYSE: X). Investors who purchased United States Steel securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/X.

On December 18, 2023, U.S. Steel disclosed entry into an agreement to be acquired by Nippon Steel Corporation (“Nippon”) in an all-cash transaction at $55.00 per share, subject to “customary” approvals and conditions. That same day, U.S. Steel’s Chief Executive Officer sold $12 million worth of the Company’s stock at prices between $49.87 and $50.17 per share, lower than the deal price of $55.00 per share. Then, on March 13, 2024, reports emerged that the deal between U.S. Steel and Nippon was subject to more than “customary” conditions, including a national-security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CIFUS”). On this news, U.S. Steel’s stock price fell $5.98 per share, or 12.8%, to close at $40.86 on March 13, 2024. On May 21, 2024, U.S. Steel confirmed that its acquisition by Nippon was indeed subject to CIFUS review.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

