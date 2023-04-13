Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United States Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    X   US9129091081

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION

(X)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-12 pm EDT
25.80 USD   -0.85%
08:35aUnited States Steel Corporation to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023; Invites Retail and Institutional Investors to Submit Questions
BU
03/27UBS Adjusts United States Steel's Price Target to $27 From $25, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/24U. S. Steel Introduces InduX Electrical Steel at Ceres Global
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United States Steel Corporation to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023; Invites Retail and Institutional Investors to Submit Questions

04/13/2023 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Interested stockholders, investors, and others may listen to the company’s webcast on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will discuss the first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a company update which may include forward-looking information.

In addition, the company is partnering with Say Technologies to solicit questions from both institutional investors, as well as retail investors, ahead of the April 28, 2023, earnings webcast. Starting April 13, 2023 through April 27, 2023, investors can submit and upvote questions through the Say Technologies website, the company’s Investor Relations webpage, and select brokerage apps. Select questions along with sell-side analyst questions, will be addressed by management on the earnings webcast.

U. S. Steel officials participating on the webcast include David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jessica Graziano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Rich Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer; and Kevin Lewis, Vice President, Finance.

To access the webcast, visit the company’s website at www.ussteel.com and click “Investors.” Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

Financial information, including earnings releases, SEC filings and other investor-related material, is also available through the company’s website. Follow U. S. Steel’s official investor relations Twitter account @USS_Investors to stay up to date with the latest investor-related content.

###

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

©2023 U. S. Steel. All Rights Reserved


© Business Wire 2023
All news about UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
08:35aUnited States Steel Corporation to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Apri..
BU
03/27UBS Adjusts United States Steel's Price Target to $27 From $25, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
03/24U. S. Steel Introduces InduX Electrical Steel at Ceres Global
AQ
03/23United States Steel to Start InduX Electrical Steel Production This Year
MT
03/23U. S. Steel Introduces InduX™ Electrical Steel at Ceres Global
BU
03/20U. S. Steel Launches Podcast : Steel Stories by U. S. Steel
BU
03/20Fears of contagion linger
MS
03/20Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on United States Steel to $33 From $31, Maintains E..
MT
03/20Wolfe Research Upgrades United States Steel to Peer Perform From Underperform
MT
03/20Analyst recommendations: Conagra, Kimberly-Clark, New York Commu..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 907 M - -
Net income 2023 1 067 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,61x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 5 862 M 5 862 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 22 740
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United States Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 25,80 $
Average target price 30,21 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Burritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jessica T. Graziano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Bugajski Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION2.99%5 862
NUCOR CORPORATION12.83%37 201
ARCELORMITTAL9.07%23 701
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.47.02%23 296
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION32.98%21 080
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.10.55%18 179
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer