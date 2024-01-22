Official UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION press release

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Thursday, February 1, 2024, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

As previously announced, on December 18, 2023, the company entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Nippon Steel Corporation. In light of the pending transaction, the company will not hold an earnings conference call. Instead, our earnings release, presentation, segment and financial operational data, and other relevant updates related to the quarter will be issued concurrently.

