United States Steel Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 28, 2022; Invites Retail and Institutional Investors to Submit Questions

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday, July 28, 2022, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Interested stockholders, investors, and others may listen to the company’s webcast on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a company update which may include forward-looking information.

In addition, the company is expanding its partnership with Say Technologies to solicit questions from both institutional investors, as well as retail investors, ahead of the July 29, 2022 earnings webcast. Starting today through July 27, 2022, investors can submit and upvote questions through the Say Technologies website, the company’s Investor Relations website, and select brokerage apps. Select questions along with sell-side analyst questions, will be addressed by management on the earnings webcast.

U. S. Steel officials participating on the webcast include David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer; Christine S. Breves, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Rich Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer; and Kevin Lewis, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A.

To access the webcast, visit the company’s website at www.ussteel.com and click “Investors” then “Events & Presentations.” Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

Financial information, including earnings releases, SEC filings and other investor-related material, is also available through the company’s website. Follow U. S. Steel’s official investor relations Twitter account @USS_Investors to stay up to date with the latest investor-related content.

