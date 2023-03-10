United States Steel : Proxy Statement

A Message from our

Board Chair

DEAR FELLOW U. S. STEEL STOCKHOLDERS:

On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to invite you to attend our 2023

Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.,

Eastern Time (ET) at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/X2023 via live audio webcast.

2022 was another successful year for U. S. Steel as our CEO and executive leadership team executed the Best for All strategy to deliver excellent financial and operational performance despite challenges presented by global macroeconomic uncertainty. We are strategically investing in our people, processes and technology to continue our transition to a more

DAVID S. SUTHERLAND

sustainable company while delivering returns to our stockholders. Throughout the past year, I

Board Chair

have worked alongside my fellow directors to ensure the Board fulfills its obligations to oversee the company's operations and strategy to deliver value to our stockholders, while implementing practices to deliver profitable solutions for people and planet.

Strengthening Sustainability Oversight

As part of our oversight, we revised the Corporate Governance & Sustainability Committee charter to refine its sustainability-related oversight responsibilities. We also revised the charter of the Compensation & Organization Committee to expand its oversight responsibilities to specifically include human capital strategies, including employee engagement, culture and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Through these actions, the Board monitors and guides the company's ESG practices, reporting metrics and performance and oversees sustainability- related risks.

Ongoing Board Refreshment

As always, a key focus of the Board is ongoing board refreshment, to ensure the Board as a whole possesses a diverse set of skills and backgrounds that allow us to approach decisions and oversight from a wholistic viewpoint. A wholistic viewpoint also requires racial and gender diversity, and we continue to pursue this goal by ensuring our search pool for new directors includes women and minority candidates. We have added 5 new board members in the past 3 years, 4 of whom contribute to the gender and racial diversity of the Board. Our newest directors, Andrea Ayers and Alicia Davis, bring essential technology-focused, strategic leadership experience to the Board.

Please read the attached Proxy Statement, and we ask that you vote for our proposals to elect the thirteen qualified and committed nominees for director, confirm our strong pay-for- performance executive compensation program and the annual frequency of the stockholder vote on the program, and ratify PwC as our independent auditor. We thank you for your continued support for U. S. Steel and the Board as stewards of your investment.

Sincerely,

David S. Sutherland

Board Chair