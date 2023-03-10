Advanced search
United States Steel : Proxy Statement

03/10/2023
A Message from our

Board Chair

DEAR FELLOW U. S. STEEL STOCKHOLDERS:

On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to invite you to attend our 2023

Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.,

Eastern Time (ET) at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/X2023 via live audio webcast.

2022 was another successful year for U. S. Steel as our CEO and executive leadership team executed the Best for All strategy to deliver excellent financial and operational performance despite challenges presented by global macroeconomic uncertainty. We are strategically investing in our people, processes and technology to continue our transition to a more

DAVID S. SUTHERLAND

sustainable company while delivering returns to our stockholders. Throughout the past year, I

Board Chair

have worked alongside my fellow directors to ensure the Board fulfills its obligations to oversee the company's operations and strategy to deliver value to our stockholders, while implementing practices to deliver profitable solutions for people and planet.

Strengthening Sustainability Oversight

As part of our oversight, we revised the Corporate Governance & Sustainability Committee charter to refine its sustainability-related oversight responsibilities. We also revised the charter of the Compensation & Organization Committee to expand its oversight responsibilities to specifically include human capital strategies, including employee engagement, culture and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Through these actions, the Board monitors and guides the company's ESG practices, reporting metrics and performance and oversees sustainability- related risks.

Ongoing Board Refreshment

As always, a key focus of the Board is ongoing board refreshment, to ensure the Board as a whole possesses a diverse set of skills and backgrounds that allow us to approach decisions and oversight from a wholistic viewpoint. A wholistic viewpoint also requires racial and gender diversity, and we continue to pursue this goal by ensuring our search pool for new directors includes women and minority candidates. We have added 5 new board members in the past 3 years, 4 of whom contribute to the gender and racial diversity of the Board. Our newest directors, Andrea Ayers and Alicia Davis, bring essential technology-focused, strategic leadership experience to the Board.

Please read the attached Proxy Statement, and we ask that you vote for our proposals to elect the thirteen qualified and committed nominees for director, confirm our strong pay-for- performance executive compensation program and the annual frequency of the stockholder vote on the program, and ratify PwC as our independent auditor. We thank you for your continued support for U. S. Steel and the Board as stewards of your investment.

Sincerely,

David S. Sutherland

Board Chair

Notice of 2023

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Items of Business:

Stockholders are being asked to vote on the following proposals:

Proposal 1:

To elect thirteen directors nominated by our Board of Directors

Proposal 2:

To consider and act on a non-binding advisory vote regarding the approval of compensation paid to certain executive officers

Proposal 3:

To consider and act on a non-binding advisory vote regarding the frequency of the stockholder vote on executive compensation

Proposal 4:

To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as U. S. Steel's independent public registered accounting firm

Your vote is important, and you are encouraged to vote promptly whether or not you plan to virtually attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

This proxy statement is provided in connection with a solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of United States Steel Corporation (the "Board" or "Board of Directors") to be used at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and at any adjournment or postponement thereof (the "Annual Meeting"). This proxy statement is first being provided to our stockholders on or about March 10, 2023.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Megan A. Bombick

Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

March 10, 2023

U. S. Steel Tower

600 Grant Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

When:

Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Record Date:

February 27, 2023

Where:

Virtual Meeting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/X2023

Your Vote Matters: How to Vote

Online

Prior to the Annual Meeting, visit www.proxyvote.com and use the 16-digit control number that appears on your proxy card when you access the webpage.

Mail

Complete and sign the proxy card and return it in the enclosed postage pre-paid envelope.

Phone

If your shares are held in the name of a broker, bank or other nominees, follow the telephone voting instructions provided on your voting instruction card. If your shares are registered in your name, call 1-800-690-6903 and follow the telephone voting instructions. You will need the 16-digit control number that appears on your proxy.

At the Meeting

Stockholders as of February 27, 2023 (the "Record Date") may attend the virtual Annual Meeting and vote by using the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instructions or notice you previously received.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023: Our Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report are available free of charge on our website at www.ussteel.com or www.proxyvote.com.

U.S. Steel - United States Steel Corporation published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
