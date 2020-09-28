United States Steel : U. S. Steel Names Kenneth Jaycox Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Log in
09/28/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt today announced the appointment of Kenneth Jaycox as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Jaycox succeeds Douglas R. Matthews, who will retire in January. Jaycox will report to Burritt as a member of the company’s executive management team.

In this position, Jaycox will have responsibility for all aspects of U. S. Steel’s North American flat-rolled commercial activities with a focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, new business and market share growth.

“We are building a more customer focused company with our ‘best of both’ strategy, and now it’s time to take it to the next level with Ken at the lead,” Burritt said. “With his deep commercial, operating and transformation experience, he brings new insights to accelerate our capabilities. Ken has a unique skillset with diverse non-metal background, where customer-centric, focused differentiation was critical. He will help us realize our ambition as the innovative, material solutions leader for our customers.”

Jaycox joins U. S. Steel from Sysco Corporation, where he held successive executive roles in transformation, sales development and support, and revenue management for the approximately $50 billion U.S. business. Most recently, he led the corporation’s business transformation, along with local and national sales strategy, as Vice President, Transformation, optimizing sales solutions and creating substantial value.

Prior to joining Sysco, Jaycox served as Chief Operating Officer at International Traders/First American Carriers and Vice President, Category Development and Distribution, as well as Vice President, Procurement at Compass Group North America (Foodbuy).

Earlier in his career, Jaycox held roles with the Coca-Cola Company, including Vice President/Group Director National Sales, as well as the Dr. Pepper/7Up Company and the Pepsi Bottling Company, where he worked in national and local sales strategy, pricing and revenue management, customer management and improvement in processes and teams.

Jaycox holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and marketing from Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company’s “best of both” integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
