United States Steel : U. S. Steel Confirms Major Near-Term Expansion of Sustainability Commitments at Ceres 2021

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today announced its enhanced commitment to sustainable practices and the 2021 introduction of a new sustainable steel product line, verdeX™. These commitments were confirmed during the company’s leadership presence on the sustainable steel panel of the Ceres Conference 2021: Transform Tomorrow Today.

The lead panelist for U. S. Steel was Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Development Officer Richard L. Fruehauf who reiterated the company’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity. He further highlighted major technological advances, producing some of the most advanced high strength steels at the company’s LEED® certified Big River Steel subsidiary.

“We know that the urgency of the climate crisis requires more from all of us,” U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt emphasized in a special message viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yC3tt44YtOs. “So, we’re changing our portfolio of steelmaking technologies. Creating something new, steels that are best for our customers and best for our planet. Together we can build a sustainable future.”

Also during the panel discussion, U. S. Steel Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Kenneth E. Jaycox unveiled the company's new sustainable steel product line, verdeX. U. S. Steel is now capable of producing some of the most advanced high strength steels with only a quarter of the carbon dioxide emissions previously required. The company is now partnering with customers to introduce U. S. Steel's verdeX line of sustainable steel, so they can offer even more sustainable products to consumers. Information on verdeX can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/NcyK_uFqNQg. Additional detail will be provided at www.ussteel.com in the coming weeks.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best of Both℠world-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “forecast,” “aim,” "should," “will,” "may" and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, changes in global supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, the integration of Big River Steel in our existing business, business strategies related to the combined business, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

