United Strength Power : RE-DESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Mr. Xu Huilin, aged 45, was appointed as a Director on 16 March 2017 and was re-designated as an executive Director on 21 March 2017. Mr. Xu has over 14 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and finance management, including over 12 years of experience in the Sinochem Group (中國中化集團公司), which is principally engaged in, among other businesses, trading, distribution, development of sale networks of oil and gas products. Mr. Xu had been serving in various subsidiaries of the Sinochem Group and joint ventures of the Sinochem Group and TOTAL S.A., a France-based oil and gas company under various management titles as assistant general manager, deputy general manager and general manager. He was generally responsible for general management and participation in the business operation and development. Mr. Xu obtained a Bachelor degree and a Master degree in the Department of Chemical Engineering (化學工程系) from Tsinghua University (清華大學), the PRC, in July 1999 and January 2002, respectively. Mr. Xu subsequently obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree at China Europe International Business School (中歐國際工商學院), the PRC, in June 2014.

Saved as disclosed above, Mr. Xu does not (i) hold any directorships in any listed companies in the past three years; (ii) hold other position with the Company or its subsidiaries nor have any relationship with any director, senior management, substantial shareholder of the Company; and (iii) have any other major appointments or professional qualifications.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Xu does not hold any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Mr. Xu is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meeting in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. His remuneration as non-executive Director shall be determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company. There is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company in relation to the aforesaid re-designation of Mr. Xu.

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board further announces that Mr. Zhao Jinmin ("Mr. Zhao"), chairman of the Board, has been appointed to act as the chief executive officer of the Company concurrently with effect from 31 December 2020. Mr. Zhao will continue to serve as an executive Director and the chairman of the Board.

CODE PROVISION A.2.1

The above code provision stipulates that the roles of the chairman and the chief executive officer should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual.

After the change of the chief executive officer with effect from 31 December 2020, Mr. Zhao will be both the chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Company.