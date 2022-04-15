Log in
United Tennessee Bankshares : Quarterly Report

04/15/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
For Immediate Release

April 15, 2022

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. Newport, Tennessee

Contact: Chris Triplett, President and CEO Phone: (423) 623-6088

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Markets Group OTCQB: UNTN), the holding company for Newport Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, of $380,000, or $0.51 per share, compared to the same period last year of $343,000, or $0.41 per share. Earnings increased primarily due to an increase in net interest income of 3.9% compared to the same period last year due to the current rate environment.

Total assets on March 31, 2022, were $263.6 million, while total assets on December 31, 2021, were $258.3 million. The increase in total assets was primarily the result of an increase in cash and amounts due from and other assets of $5.1 million.

Total liabilities on March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, were $244.5 million and $234.9 million, respectively. Total deposits increased $9.4 million, which represents the majority of the increase.

The Company's equity decreased $4.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $4.9 million; offset by stock transactions of $74,000 and net income for the year of $380,000. The change in accumulated comprehensive income was a result of a decrease in bond market prices for the quarter-ended March 31, 2022. The prices were affected by the discussion of and the increase in the Fed Funds Target Rate on March 16, 2022. The Bank generally holds bond investment securities until maturity but is required to mark-to-market its bonds on a quarterly basis.

Presented below are condensed statements of income for the three-months ended March 31, 2022, and selected financial condition data as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

UNITED TENNESSEE BANKSHARES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021

Interest Income

$1,653

$1,674

Interest Expense

260

333

Net Interest Income

1,393

1,341

Provision for loan losses

0

30

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

1,393

1,311

Noninterest income

203

192

Noninterest operating expense

1,132

1,040

Income before income taxes

464

463

Income taxes

84

120

Net Income

$ 380

Earnings per Share:

$ 0.51

$ 343

$ 0.41

UNITED TENNESSEE BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA

(In Thousands)

As of

As of

March 31,

2022

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

Total Assets

$260,050

$258,330

Loans Receivable, net

102,730

102,886

Cash and amounts due from depository institutions

10,095

9,242

Investment Securities, available for sale, at fair value

131,155

131,155

Deposit Accounts

233,271

232,741

Equity

23,472

23,472

Tangible Book Value

$32.57

$31.57

Leverage Equity

9.27%

9.22%

Disclaimer

United Tennessee Bankshares Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 20:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
