  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UNTN   US91307P2020

UNITED TENNESSEE BANKSHARES, INC.

(UNTN)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:24 2022-06-22 pm EDT
19.55 USD   -.--%
United Tennessee Bankshares : Quarterly Report

07/15/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
For Immediate Release

July 15, 2022

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc.

Newport, Tennessee

Contact: Chris Triplett, President and CEO

Phone: (423) 623-6088

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Markets Group OTCQB: UNTN), the holding company for Newport Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, of $498,000, or $0.66 per share, compared to the same period last year of $383,000, or $0.50 per share. Earnings increased primarily due to an increase in net interest income of 9.9% compared to the same period last year due to the current rate environment.

Total assets on June 30, 2022, were $266.2 million, while total assets on December 31, 2021, were $258.3 million. The increase in total assets was primarily the result of an increase in cash and amounts due from and interest earning deposits of $4.9 million, an increase in deferred income taxes of $3.0 million, and an increase in loans receivable of $1.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in investment securities of $3.8 million.

Total liabilities on June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, were $250.5 million and $234.9 million, respectively. Total deposits increased $15.2 million, which represents the majority of the increase.

The Company's equity decreased $7.8 million, primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $8.4 million and cash dividends paid to shareholders of $435,000; offset by stock transactions of $99,000 and net income for the year of $878,000. The change in accumulated other comprehensive income was a result of a decrease in bond market prices for the quarter-ended June 30, 2022. These decreases have been primarily driven by increases in investment market rates. The Bank generally holds bond investment securities until maturity but is required to mark-to- market its bonds on a quarterly basis. The Company's regulatory capital is unaffected by fluctuations in its accumulated other comprehensive income.

Presented below are condensed statements of income for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2022, and selected financial condition data as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

UNITED TENNESSEE BANKSHARES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR THE THREE- AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, AND 2021

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest Income

$

1,774

$

1,677

$

3,426

$

3,351

Interest Expense

265

304

525

638

Net Interest Income

1,509

1,373

2,901

2,713

Provision for loan losses

0

0

0

30

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

1,509

1,373

2,901

2,683

Noninterest income

259

204

463

396

Noninterest operating expense

1,148

1,048

2,280

2,087

Income before income taxes

620

529

1,084

992

Income taxes

122

146

206

266

Net Income

$

498

$

383

$

878

$

726

Earnings per Share:

$

0.66

$

0.50

$

1.17

$

0.91

UNITED TENNESSEE BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA

(In Thousands)

As of

As of

June 30,

2022

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

Total Assets

$266,155

$258,330

Loans Receivable, net

104,329

102,886

Cash and amounts due from depository institutions

7,754

9,242

Investment Securities, available for sale, at fair value

127,380

131,155

Deposit Accounts

247,987

232,741

Total Equity

15,659

23,472

Tier I Capital

24,517

23,975

Tangible Book Value

$32.70

$31.57

Tangible Equity Ratio

9.21%

9.22%

Disclaimer

United Tennessee Bankshares Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 20:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
