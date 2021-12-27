Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  United Therapeutics Corporation
  News
  Summary
    UTHR   US91307C1027

UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION

(UTHR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

United Therapeutics Refiles Tyvaso DPI Application With FDA

12/27/2021 | 06:40am EST
By Colin Kellaher

United Therapeutics Corp. on Monday said it has resubmitted its application seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Tyvaso DPI lung-disease treatment.

The Silver Spring, Md., biotechnology company is seeking approval of the drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease, to improve exercise capacity.

The FDA in October had turned away the application, citing a single deficiency related to an open inspection issue at a third-party testing plant.

United Therapeutics said at the time that it believed the issue would be resolved quickly, paving the way for FDA approval of Tyvaso DPI by the summer of 2022.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 0640ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SILVER -0.53% 22.7107 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION 2.04% 214.04 Delayed Quote.41.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 695 M - -
Net income 2021 532 M - -
Net cash 2021 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 640 M 9 640 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,43x
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 950
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Therapeutics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 214,04 $
Average target price 235,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martine A. Rothblatt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ian Benkowitz President & Chief Operating Officer
James Christopher Edgemond Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raymond C. Kurzweil Independent Director
Louis Wade Sullivan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION41.01%9 640
MODERNA, INC.139.29%101 358
LONZA GROUP AG31.75%60 562
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.55.17%53 111
SEAGEN INC.-9.48%28 990
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY57.93%25 065