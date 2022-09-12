United Therapeutics Releases Its Annual Corporate Responsibility Report and Inaugural Public Benefit Report

Report available at corporateresponsibility.unither.com

United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation (PBC), today announced the release of its third annual Corporate Responsibility Report with 2021 highlights, providing stakeholders important information regarding the company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities. Contained within the report is the company’s inaugural public benefit report, detailing United Therapeutics’ efforts to meet its public benefit purpose: to provide a brighter future for patients through (a) the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies; and (b) technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

“Since our founding, we have operated with a patient-driven mission, strong values, and a long-term vision,” said James Edgemond, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of United Therapeutics. “We are pleased to share this Corporate Responsibility and Public Benefit Report, which showcases our progress as a responsible and sustainable business committed to advancing the interests of our patients, employees, and communities.”

“I and my colleagues on the Board of Directors are very pleased to share this report with our shareholders and other stakeholders,” said Christopher Causey, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the United Therapeutics Board of Directors. “We are the first publicly traded biotechnology company organized as a public benefit corporation; as such, we are committed to fulfilling our purpose and promise to our patients, our employees, and all of humankind. This report highlights our progress toward our highest aspirations – ultimately doing well while also doing good.”

To meet the growing investor demand for ESG information, United Therapeutics has again aligned our reporting with the leading frameworks and standards used by this community. These include the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB, now part of the IFRS Foundation), and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). For the first time this year, we have linked our work to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), which provide a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet now and in the future.

United Therapeutics: Enabling Inspiration

At United Therapeutics, our vision and mission are one. We use our enthusiasm, creativity, and persistence to innovate for the unmet medical needs of our patients and to benefit our other stakeholders. We are bold and unconventional. We have fun, we do good. We are the first publicly-traded biotech or pharmaceutical company to take the form of a public benefit corporation (PBC). Our public benefit purpose is to provide a brighter future for patients through (a) the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies; and (b) technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

